UK: UK Corporate Governance Reform – The Government's Final Proposals

Last Updated: 11 September 2017
Article by Laurence Levy, Jeremy Kutner, Frank Miller, Paul Strecker, Michael Scargill and Simon Burrows

On 29 August 2017, the UK Government published its response to the green paper on corporate governance reform that it issued at the end of November 2016. It intends to implement its reform proposals — so that they apply to accounting periods starting after June 2018 — by a mixture of secondary legislation and changes to the UK Corporate Governance Code (the "Governance Code") coupled with the preparation of new guidance and certain other initiatives in related areas. Except for foreign premium-listed companies which may be affected by the Governance Code changes, the reforms (including the CEO pay ratio reporting) will only apply, to differing extents, to UK-incorporated companies.

A copy of the Government's response (issued by the Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy ("BEIS")) is available here. A table summarising how these reforms will affect different types of companies is included at the end of this publication.

Overview

Although the Government claims the reforms comprise a "world-leading package of corporate governance reforms," with the exception of the mandatory reporting of the ratio of CEO pay to the average pay of the company's UK (not worldwide) workforce and a proposed new Governance Code requirement that companies adopt (or explain why they have not adopted) one of three mechanisms for enhancing the voice of the workforce at board level, they largely involve incremental development of existing principles of corporate governance. To that extent, many companies may feel that most of these reforms do not represent a serious challenge to their existing governance processes, although it is notable that most of the negative response to the Government's green paper came from companies likely to be affected by the reform proposals, and many companies will be concerned about the amount of yet more corporate governance reporting that will now be required. This may be particularly the case for those large privately-owned UK companies that, even if they voluntarily choose to make some disclosure about their internal governance arrangements, are not currently subject to any mandatory or "soft law" corporate governance regulation. Under these reforms, they would have to start disclosing their corporate governance arrangements.

Areas of Reform

There are three main areas covered by the reforms:

  • Executive pay – where reforms concern company responses to significant shareholder opposition to their executive pay, CEO pay ratio reporting, remuneration committee responsibilities, clearer disclosure with respect to the share-based incentive components of remuneration policies and increasing the vesting and holding periods for share-based remuneration
  • Greater employee and other stakeholder input at board level – where the reforms will involve mandatory disclosure of how boards have regard to non-shareholder interests, adoption by the board of an employee engagement mechanism and informal guidance in relation to employee and other stakeholder engagement
  • Corporate governance in large privately-owned companies – here the reforms include a new corporate governance code for such companies and mandatory disclosure by such companies of their corporate governance arrangements.

The Government's response also discusses other possible reforms, including strengthening the supervisory powers of the Financial Reporting Council (the "FRC") with respect to corporate governance reporting.

Finally, the Government has said that it will not currently be acting on two key recommendations from the BEIS Parliamentary Committee in relation to diversity issues, that:

  • From May 2020 at least half of all new appointments to senior and executive management positions in FTSE350 and all listed companies should be women, and
  • All FTSE100 companies should be required, by legislation, to publish their workforce data, broken down by ethnicity and pay band.

In relation to the women targets, the Government prefers to maintain the focus on achieving the Davies Review target that by 2020, 33% of FTSE board members and 33% of executive committees and their direct reports should be women. In relation to diversity reporting, the Government prefers to keep a voluntary approach, underpinned by the work that is being done by the Sir John Parker and Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith reviews and recommendations and by the new Government-sponsored Business Diversity and Inclusion Group.

Executive Pay

CEO Pay Ratio Reporting

The headline reform in this area will be the mandatory disclosure in a quoted company's directors' remuneration report1 of the ratio of CEO pay to the average pay of the company's UK workforce, plus a narrative explaining changes to the ratio from year to year and how the ratio relates to pay and conditions across the wider workforce.

This reform has been much debated and criticised since it was first proposed, with the so-called "Goldman Sachs/Waitrose supermarket" flaw being commonly voiced – the pay ratio for the CEO of a company like Goldman Sachs may appear much less extreme, because of the generally high level of pay of much of the company's workforce, than that of a supermarket company (say) where the pay of much of the workforce working on the shop floor, etc. will be considerably less than that of the CEO. This may well create a misleading and unhelpful impression of the significance of a company's executive remuneration. Not surprisingly, 75% of quoted companies commenting on this proposal were opposed to it.

The ratio will be calculated by reference to UK employees only and will be based on the CEO's total annual remuneration (i.e. the "Single Figure" required to be set out in the directors' remuneration report). Hopefully, at least for this ratio reporting, there will not be the potential uncertainty that there is in relation to the UK's Gender Pay Gap Regulations2 with regards to non-UK employees. That said, multinational companies will, of course, be free to publish, in addition to the "UK ratio," a broader ratio covering non-UK employees as well.

This new CEO pay reporting requirement will sit alongside the existing requirement – in place since 2013 – for the directors' remuneration report of UK "quoted" companies to have to disclose the annual increase in CEO pay over the previous year when compared to the annual increase in the average pay of the entire workforce. However, in contrast to the proposed CEO pay ratio disclosure, currently a company can use a different comparator group of employees in relation to this "annual increase" disclosure if it considers the comparator of all employees inappropriate. The company must then explain why that different group has been chosen.

Other Executive Pay-focussed Reforms

The Government also proposes to introduce, by means of secondary legislation, a requirement that quoted companies provide a clearer explanation in their remuneration policies (which, under UK law, have to be approved by shareholders by simple majority vote) of the range of potential outcomes from what the Government and many others now regard as the increasingly complex shared-based incentive schemes that companies typically adopt as part of the remuneration package for senior executives.

The other reforms in this area will involve changes to the Governance Code for which the FRC has primary responsibility and oversight. The Government will be asking the FRC, as part of its review of the Governance Code planned for the autumn of this year, to revise and/or consult on the following changes to the Governance Code (and related guidance):

  •  A new provision setting out the steps to be taken by a company when it faces significant shareholder opposition to its directors' remuneration report. For these purposes, the Government considers that a 20% vote against the report would be significant.

    Related to this, the Government is inviting the Investment Association to implement its previously announced proposal that it could maintain a public register of all those companies which encounter a significant shareholder vote against their executive pay policy together with a record of what the relevant companies have said they will do in response.
  • In relation to remuneration committees:
  • Requiring them to accept greater responsibility for demonstrating how pay and incentives align across the company and to explain to the workforce each year how decisions on executive pay reflect wider pay policy in the company, and
  • Requiring their chair to have had at least 12 months' experience of sitting on a remuneration committee before being appointed, unless a good explanation can be given as to why that is not appropriate in any particular case.
  • Increasing from three years to five years the minimum vesting and holding periods for share-based remuneration currently stipulated in the Governance Code.

Greater Employee and Other Stakeholder Input at the Board Level

Employee Input to the Board

Before the Government's green paper was published, there had been much discussion about the possibility of the UK introducing a requirement, seen in some other jurisdictions, for a "worker-representative director" to be appointed to company boards. The green paper instead proposed that companies should adopt one of three possible "employee/other stakeholder-engagement" mechanisms to help give the workforce and other stakeholders (customers or suppliers, for example) greater input at board level: (i) certain of a company's existing non-executive directors to be designated as responsible for ensuring that stakeholders' voices are heard by the board, (ii) the creation of a stakeholder advisory panel, and (iii) the appointment of individual stakeholder representatives to the board.

The Government's response summarises the various concerns that these possibilities were seen as having – for example, their potential to create conflicts of interest, the difficulties of selecting the right individuals to take on this role and the negative impact they could have on the unitary nature of UK boards and their effective functioning.

The Government has nevertheless decided to ask the FRC to consult on the inclusion in the Governance Code of a new requirement for premium listed companies to adopt, on the Code's "comply or explain" basis, one of three employee-engagement mechanisms – i.e., a designated existing non-executive director, a formal employee advisory council or a director from the workforce.

Other Stakeholder Input to the Board

More generally, the Government proposes strengthening the engagement of stakeholders with companies by a number of other related disclosure and guidance measures. Engagement with stakeholders by UK companies is something the Companies Act 2006 recognises by requiring directors to have regard to the interests of various non-shareholder stakeholders (such as employees, customers and suppliers, etc.) when carrying out their primary statutory duty to act in a way that promotes the success of their company (the so-called "section 172 duty").

A potentially significant reform that is proposed will require, by means of secondary legislation, private and public companies with (in the Government's initial view) at least 1,000 employees to disclose how their directors have complied with their section 172 duty, with regards to employee and other stakeholders' interests. The Government says that this new requirement will be subject to further consideration and so it is difficult to be certain at this stage how onerous or difficult it may be for companies to provide this sort of disclosure. The Government does, however, say that it envisages that the disclosure would involve explaining how key stakeholders have been identified, how their views have been sought, why the company's engagement mechanisms were considered appropriate and how the information obtained from them influenced the board's decision-making.

Further measures involve:

  • Including in the Governance Code a new principle establishing the importance of strengthening the input of non-shareholder stakeholders at the board level as an important part of running a sustainable business.
  • Asking the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Investment Association to complete their joint guidance on practical ways for companies to engage with employees and others at the board level.

Corporate Governance for Large Private Companies

While some large private companies may voluntarily choose to adopt and follow and even give some publicity to the type of corporate governance regime they operate (in addition to disclosing their corporate social responsibility programmes and, as applicable, reporting in accordance with the Guidelines Monitoring Group's guidelines for enhanced disclosure by portfolio companies and private equity firms, for example), none of this is mandatory.

The Government's reforms would change that by requiring, by means of secondary legislation, all companies (including private companies) with, in the Government's initial view, at least 2,000 employees, to disclose their corporate governance regime in their directors' report and on their website. For private companies with 1,000 (or more) employees this would be in addition to the reporting on how they have discharged their section 172 duty mentioned above. Significantly, the Government has said that it will also consider extending this requirement to limited liability partnerships. Since the employee threshold does not seem to be limited to UK employees, this could include certain large professional services firms.

The Government is also asking the FRC to work with various others, including the Institute of Directors, the Confederation of British Industry and the British Venture Capital Association, to develop a new voluntary set of corporate governance principles for large private companies.

The Government estimates that allowing for exemptions for large companies already required to report against the Governance Code or subject to corporate governance disclosure under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, about 1,400 companies could become subject to these new requirements.

Next Steps

The FRC will be consulting on some of these proposals as part of its review of the Governance Code, in the next few months. The work on developing a set of corporate governance principles for large private companies will also start in the autumn. BEIS will be publishing the necessary draft secondary legislation before March 2018 and consulting on that "where necessary." The intention is that the reforms now proposed should apply to company reporting years starting after June 2018.

Finally, the Government has also stated that it will be announcing shortly details of the review it has said it will carry out in relation to the use of share buybacks by companies, including to ensure that they cannot be used artificially to influence performance targets and so inflate executive pay.

How the Changes Will Apply (or not) to Different Companies

Footnotes

1 This forms part of the annual reports and accounts of a UK company that has equity share capital either officially listed in the UK (or another EEA state) or traded on NYSE or NASDAQ.

2 Equality Act 2010 (Gender Pay Gap Information) Regulations 2017 (SI 2017/172).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.