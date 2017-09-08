The EAT has dismissed an appeal by Asda in its on-going equal
pay case involving a claim brought by over 7,000 current and former
employees (the majority of which are women). The EAT upheld the
previous Tribunal ruling that female employees who work in
Asda's retail stores are entitled to compare their work to that
of the higher paid male employees that work in its distribution
centres. The EAT agreed that the value of work between these two
groups of staff is of equal value and, therefore, that their pay
should be comparable. In particular, when commenting on the issue
of comparability, the EAT held:
where there is a "single
source" of pay and conditions for both the claimant and
comparator, a direct comparison is permitted;
the Tribunal is allowed to analyse
the similarity between the claimant's and comparator's
terms, in addition to considering whether those are "common
terms" for the purpose of applying the Equal Pay Act 1970 and
the Equality Act 2010; and
where there is no direct comparator
employed at the claimant's establishment, a comparison against
a hypothetical employee at the claimant's establishment is
allowed, if that hypothetical employee would have been employed on
largely similar terms to the actual comparator.
Justice Kerr concluded that the Tribunal had been correct in its
initial ruling in October last year and strongly encouraged Asda to
solve its extensive equal pay issues between these two groups of
staff. Saying that, the EAT has given Asda permission to appeal to
the Court of Appeal and Asda's legal team has indicated that it
intends to do so. We await any further developments with
interest.
