Apparently, Captain Morgan has not found imitation to be the
sincerest form of flattery and in a swashbuckling face-off, has
forced Admiral Nelson to retreat from the liquor store shelves.
A Federal Court decision rendered on June 12, 2017 found that
the ADMIRAL NELSON brand of rum featuring a fanciful depiction of
Vice Admiral Horatio Lord Nelson on each variety infringes on a
family of CAPTAIN MORGAN trade-marks containing a fanciful
depiction of Sir Henry Morgan, a 17th century privateer.
Diageo Canada Inc., a subsidiary of London-based Diageo plc, owns
the CAPTAIN MORGAN trademarks and brought the action in 2014
against Heaven Hill Distillers Inc., owner since 2011 of the
ADMIRAL NELSON brand of rum.
A determining issue in this case was trade dress, which refers
to characteristics of the visual appearance or overall image of
packaging and products. Diageo was of the opinion that "Heaven
Hill's use of blatantly confusing trade dress, including
blatantly confusing historical character, in connection with the
sales of the ADMIRAL NELSON rum brand is clearly intended to mimic
the CAPTAIN MORGAN brand to trade upon the brand's goodwill and
create consumer confusion", whereas Heaven Hill claimed that
Diageo had brought the action in an attempt to limit and stifle
competition with CAPTAIN MORGAN rum products in the Canadian
market.
While the Court found there was little scope for confusion
between the wording ADMIRAL NELSON'S and CAPTAIN MORGAN when
spoken, a likelihood of visual confusion between the fanciful
depictions of an historical naval figure wearing a nautical uniform
with buttons and a cape as represented by each of the ADMIRAL
NELSON'S and CAPTAIN MORGAN characters was considered to
exist. The Court concluded there would be a likelihood of
confusion from the perspective of the somewhat hurried consumer who
would not pause to examine the points of similarity or difference
between the marks. This "illusion of sameness" would lead
to confusion as to source.
In Canada, unregistered trade dresses can be protected at common
law through the tort of passing off. In order to prove their case,
Diageo demonstrated the existence of goodwill in the trade dress
through extensive sales, promotion, marketing and advertising over
decades of use, showing the acquired fame of the CAPTAIN MORGAN
character. The ADMIRAL NELSON character had few visible features
identifiable with its namesake, the degree of resemblance to the
CAPTAIN MORGAN character being much higher. Diageo
successfully proved that Heaven Hill had passed off its ADMIRAL
NELSON'S rum products as those of Diageo's CAPTAIN MORGAN
rum products so as to cause confusion between the
brands.
As a result, Mr. Justice Boswell's judgment bars further
sales in Canada of the full range of Heaven Hill rum products with
the Admiral Nelson character including any other bottle that could
be confused with CAPTAIN MORGAN rum. All bottles of the ADMIRAL
NELSON'S brand in Canada are to be destroyed and Heaven Hill
will be liable for damages, the amount not yet determined.
The decision, Diageo Canada Inc v Heaven Hill Distilleries, Inc,
2017 FC 571, can be viewed at:
http://decisions.fct-cf.gc.ca/fc-cf/decisions/en/item/231929/index.do
It will be interesting to follow the development of trade dress
issues in Canada given the upcoming legislative changes to the
Trade-marks Act, which are anticipated to broaden trade dress
protection when brought into force. Stay tuned!
