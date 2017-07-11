Despite the political chaos which has ensued following the
inconclusive UK election result earlier this month, progress
towards UK ratification of the Unified Patent Court Agreement
(UPCA) seems to be back on track.
The UK is one of three countries (along with France and Germany)
which must ratify the UPCA before the UPC can come into being.
The final legislative step before the UK can do this is for
legislation to be passed in both the UK-wide Parliament at
Westminster and the devolved Scottish Parliament at Holyrood in
order to implement the Protocol on Privileges and Immunities for
the UPC.
Yesterday, a draft Order was laid before the Westminster
Parliament. This is subject to the so-called
"affirmative resolution" procedure, requiring scrutiny by
both Houses of Parliament. Despite the "Brexit" vote, no
serious opposition is expected to the passage of the
legislation.
There is no news as yet on the corresponding draft legislation
for Scotland, but this is likely to follow soon.
Parliamentary business at both Westminster and Holyrood will
soon stop for the summer recess, with business resuming in
September. Assuming that the legislation passes without
trouble, the UK may therefore be in a position to ratify the UPCA
in autumn or winter 2017.
The major source of delay in bringing the UPCA into effect is
now likely to be the pending constitutional challenge in Germany,
as reported
here. There is much speculation, but little in the way of
concrete detail, about the nature of this challenge and the
timescale for a decision. However, a decision before the
autumn seems unlikely and therefore - assuming that the challenge
fails - a start date of March 2018, or possibly later, now seems to
be the earliest realistic prospect.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The dust has been settling across Europe in the 18 months following the resolution of the much publicised and lengthy "Broccoli/Tomato" patent wars. The final position of the EPO's Enlarged Board of Appeal...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).