European Union: Admissibility Before The CJEU Of Evidence Communicated By National Authorities During A Tax Investigation

Last Updated: 10 July 2017
Article by Emmanuelle van den Broucke

Admissibility before the CJEU of evidence communicated by national authorities during a tax investigation

In a case of unlawful agreement on the banana market, the Court of Justice of European Union ("CJEU") had the opportunity to rule on the admissibility of certain types of evidence and the characterization of an agreement restricting competition by object.

In this case, the parties involved agreed on their price strategy, and the European Commission sanctioned this unlawful agreement, relying on tax documents provided by the Guardia Di Finanza, the Italian customs and financial police.

The parties first claimed before the CJEU that using evidence provided by the Italian tax administration violated the rights of the defense and the substantial forms laid down in Article 12, paragraph 2, of Regulation 1/2003, according to which admissible evidence must be provided by national competition authorities to establish the alleged infringement.

The CJEU confirmed admissibility of documents transmitted by national authorities other than the competition authorities when they are considered lawful evidence under national law. The CJEU also confirmed that nothing prevents the Commission from using documents which have been obtained by national authorities other than competition authorities for other purposes, as was the case here since the documents had been collected during a tax investigation. To rule otherwise, according to the CJEU, would amount to hindering excessively the Commission's role in its proper application of competition law.

In other words, for the CJEU, "the principle which prevails in Union law is that of the free production of evidence and the only criteria to appreciate the evidence produced resides in its credibility" (§38). This confers broad means of evidence to the Commission in the context of its competition investigations insofar as it is not limited to documents only provided by the national authorities to establish the alleged infringement but can use all the elements collected by any type of national authority, during their own investigations.

Moreover, the parties had argued before the CJEU that it had not been demonstrated validly that the infringement had for purpose or effect of restricting competition. In particular, the parties claimed that the General Court of the European Union should have justified why the infringement included a sufficient degree of harm and not merely referred to similar restrictions in previous case law decisions.

The CJEU ruled this argument unfounded and recalled the characterization criteria of an unlawful agreement restricting competition by object. Certain forms of coordination are sufficiently anticompetitive by their object without it being necessary to analyze their effects. Attention should be focused on the content of the provisions of the agreement, the purposes pursued and the economic and legal context. The Court considers that for price fixing agreements, which constitute particularly serious violations, the analysis can be limited to what is strictly necessary in order to conclude to the existence of a restriction to competition by object.

In other words, the burden of proof which lies on the Commission is reduced for cartels on prices insofar as these practices are by nature sufficiently serious to constitute a restriction to competition by object.

Facebook fined €110 million in connection with the takeover of WhatsApp

The European Commission imposed a fine of €110 million against the US company Facebook on May 18, 2017, following an investigation conducted in connection with Facebook's takeover of WhatsApp in 2014. Facebook is sanctioned for having provided inaccurate information to the Commission declaring that it would not be able to combine the accounts of Facebook and WhatsApp users. The Commission's attention was drawn to the fact that Facebook had announced the combination of the accounts shortly after the operation, and it turned out that Facebook knew when notifying this that it was technically possible. This sanction does not call into question the takeover authorization granted by the Commission but sends a strong signal to companies to dissuade them from providing inaccurate information to the Commission in connection with merger operations.

Coach transport sector: The French Competition Authority rejects the complaint filed by Transdev against SNCF

Transdev filed a complaint before the French Competition Authority against SNCF, which it accused of several exclusionary practices against its competitors in the passenger coach transport market, recently opened to competition by the Macron law of August 2015.

It notably criticized SNCF for abusing its dominant position by (i) subsidizing its coach activity thanks to the resources from its monopoly in railway activity, (ii) practicing predatory pricing, (iii) making Ouibus benefit from SNCF's reputation and brand image, and (iv) coupling its railway offer with its coach offer.

In its decision of June 1, 2017, the French Competition Authority rejected the referral on the merits as well as Transdev's claim for conservatory measures.

The Authority first found that Ouibus is not dominant on this market, where it is still preceded by the market leader, Flexibus. Any abuse of a dominant position committed by Ouibus is therefore excluded. It then searched whether SNCF had committed abuses in this coach market via its monopoly position on the railway market.

By analyzing the contested practices, the Authority considered that they did not constitute a plan aimed at eliminating competition and did not have such effects, whether real or potential. In particular, the remote profitability prospects did not remove all economic rationality. To do so, the Authority considered that a 5-year horizon to generate profits and 10 to 12 years to compensate the initial losses was acceptable, without constituting an exclusionary practice of competitors thanks to the means of the SNCF group from which its subsidiary Ouibus benefits.

It is also not established that the reputation of the SNCF brand confers a sufficient competitive advantage to distort competition, or that the prices practices are predatory. In particular, the Authority recalls that use of the brand image and reputation of an historic operator is not an abuse in itself unless it leads to maintaining the confusion between a public service activity and an activity recently open to competition, so as to amplify an advantage that other market players cannot reproduce. In this case, although the Ouibus brand does reproduce the prefix Oui, already used by SNCF, the applicant was unable to demonstrate that this practice would have mislead consumers on the competitive nature of the Ouibus offer.

Bolloré authorized by the Commission to take de facto sole control of Vivendi

On April 24, 2017, the European Commission authorized the Bolloré's acquisition of de facto sole control over Vivendi. With a minority shareholding of only 26.4% without de jure veto rights on strategic business decisions, the Commission considered that this minority shareholder exercised de facto sole control over Vivendi on the basis of the following body of evidence: (i) it is the only industrial shareholder among financial shareholders, (ii) Mr. Bolloré is the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, which gives him influence on both the Supervisory Board and the Management Board, (iii) most proposals supported by Bolloré during past general meetings requiring simple majority had been approved, and (iv) Vivendi's remaining shareholding structure is very scattered, and nothing indicates that a common interest brings together a blocking minority against Bolloré. This case recalls that even without veto rights, a minority shareholding can sometimes require prior antitrust approval if it confers de facto control.

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
Events from this Firm
1 Sep 2017, Seminar, Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Master students from NSO Eques will visit our office in Amsterdam. NSO Eques is the association for the corporate law students of Radboud University Nijmegen.

7 Sep 2017, Conference, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Dutch Partner Marc Elshof will participate as a lecturer at the “GDPR Masterclass: ready in one day for the new privacy legislation” conference.

 
In association with
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.