If an employee of a UK company is to be based wholly overseas
(i.e. outside the UK) it may be unwise to make the employment
contract subject to UK law and the UK courts.
The better choice may be to make the contract subject to the law
of the place of performance of the contract.
In a recent UK case, a UK national who had lived in Lebanon for
some time, began working for a UK company. His job was to establish
the UK company's operations in Saudi Arabia. He commuted from
Lebanon to Saudi and he was based at the offices of his
employer's local partner. His place of work was therefore
Saudi, although he did travel to the UK on business very
occasionally.
The UK employer had issued the employee with its standard UK
employment contract, governed by UK law and subject to UK courts,
because this was administratively simpler than putting together a
new Saudi contract.
When the UK company decided to close its operations in Saudi it
made the employee redundant. He then brought a claim for unfair
dismissal in the UK employment tribunal. His claim was initially
dismissed on the grounds that his employment did not have
'sufficient connection' with the UK to give the UK court
the right to decide it.
This judgment has been overturned on appeal. The Appeal tribunal
said the parties had entered a binding contract which they had
agreed should be subject to UK law and that the UK courts should
have jurisdiction over it. The Appeal court said this contractual
provision must be respected when deciding the jurisdiction for
settling a dispute.
Actions
Take care before using a standard
template employment contract in any form, just for administrative
convenience. It may end up biting you.
For employees operating overseas
(i.e. away from the employer's home jurisdiction), consider
carefully the choice of law to apply and the choice of courts for
settling disputes. Avoid giving the employee the chance to choose
the most advantageous law and jurisdiction in the event of a
dispute.
Local laws that provide minimum local
rights are likely to apply in any event.
If you are using a fixed term
contract, take great care with the relevant local laws which may
automatically convert it to 'permanent' status if it is not
properly drafted under the local rules.
In the case of UK based employers,
making the employment contract subject to the local law of the
overseas employee's work place will reduce the chance of a
claim in the UK tribunal but it won't eliminate it entirely.
Each case will, in the end, depend on the facts of the actual
employment. Factors such as time spent in the UK, reporting lines,
benefits paid and taxes deducted will also be relevant to whether a
UK court will hear the case.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
In dismissing an appeal against sentence by a public sector body the Court of Appeal recently gave further insight into their view and application of the Definitive Guideline for sentencing Health and Safety matters.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).