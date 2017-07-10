On 28 June 2017, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published
the Asset Management Market Study Final Report (the "Asset
Management Review") as well as a Consultation Paper setting
out some proposed changes to the FCA's rules, reflecting the
FCA's findings in the Asset Management Review
("Consultation Paper").
The FCA had launched the market study into the UK asset
management industry in 2015 in order to assess whether the market
is operating efficiently and whether investment products offer
value for money.
Who Does it Apply to?
The Asset Management Review focused on the UK investment
managers and management companies (including The Undertakings for
Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) Management
Companies) of authorised funds (AFMs). Most of the conclusions and
all of the proposed changes in the Consultation Paper relate to UK
AFMs1. The FCA did not include alternative asset classes
as part of its analysis.
The proposals in the Consultation Paper will not apply to non-UK
UCITS management companies or to UK or non-UK Alternative
Investment Fund Managers that manage or market unregulated funds in
the UK.
Does it Impact Non-EU Managers?
US and other non-EU investment managers are not affected by the
findings in the Asset Management Review or the proposed rule
changes in the Consultation Paper. Some of the elements, such as
greater charges disclosure, however, may have an indirect impact on
contractual negotiations with investors.
Does it Impact UK Managers of Unregulated Funds?
UK investment managers of unregulated funds and segregated
accounts are generally unaffected by the Asset Management Review or
the proposed rule changes in the Consultation Paper.
FCA Findings in the Asset Management Review
The FCA found that the market for authorised funds in the United
Kingdom showed weak price competition in a number of areas which,
in turn, has a material impact on investors' net investment
returns. The FCA also found that funds did not, on average,
outperform their own benchmark after fees and that there was no
evidence of positive correlation between higher fees and better
performance. Consequently, the FCA is considering penalising
managers who charge performance fees, but underperform their
benchmarks, and only permitting managers to charge performance fees
if the performance exceeds any previous high-water mark. In
addition, the FCA will:
consider introducing an all-in fee
for retail investors that includes an estimate of trading costs and
is likely to issue a separate paper on this later
seek further information on whether
to end the payment of trail fees on funds sold before 2012
request that an independent person
convene a group of industry and investor representatives to develop
a template for standardised disclosure of costs and charges to
institutional investors.
Proposals
The Consultation Paper sets out proposals which seek to
implement some of the remedies identified in the Asset Management
Review. In summary:
Value for Money
AFMs would have to assess, on an ongoing basis, whether value for
money has been provided to fund investors. AFMs would be required
to document and report on the findings of the assessment and any
actions resulting from the same at least annually.
New Senior Manager Prescribed
Responsibility
Introduction of a new specific Prescribed Responsibility under the
Senior Managers and Certification Regime2 (SMCR) to
ensure that AFMs comply with the obligation to act in the best
interests of investors (including assessing value for money). This
will be subject to a separate consultation by the FCA.
Independent Directors
AFMs would be required to appoint independent directors to the
board. A minimum of two directors and at least 25 per cent of the
total board should be appointed. Such independent directors would
be appointed for limited terms and could not be employees or recent
former employees of the AFM or its group.
Moving Investors into Better Value
Share Classes
AFMs will have powers to undertake a mandatory share class
conversion to move investors into a better share class.
Next Steps
The FCA has asked to receive comments on its proposals by 28
September 2017.
The FCA has also indicated that there are further areas in which
the FCA wants to do more work. The FCA has set out its current
thinking on issues including fund objectives, use of benchmarks,
performance reporting and the transparency of fees and charges in
the AMMS Final Report, and it plans to consult on these further
issues, where relevant, later on in the year.
Footnotes
1. Specifically, UK-authorised firms that directly manage
collective investment schemes which are authorised and domiciled in
the United Kingdom, as well as UK UCITS management companies
managing European Economic Area (EEA) UCITS schemes.
2. To take effect with respect to asset managers in
2018.
