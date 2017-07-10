On the anniversary of the UK's referendum to leave
the EU, there is still nothing to suggest that Brexit will have a
significant impact on core land law in England and Wales. EU based
regulation and domestic law that impacts on the real estate sector
is unlikely to materially change in the short or medium
term.
The Government may consider some relaxation of environmental
regulation in the interests of businesses. For example,
postponement or amendment of minimum energy efficiency standards
for buildings, commencing in April 2018, is talked about as a
possibility - but recent detailed government guidance suggests that
one will probably proceed.
In the year since the referendum, the property market has
remained relatively robust - certainly more so than initially
expected. However, the principal issue is uncertainty over - and
the terms - of Brexit, as well as the timing and extent of the
impact on the economy. Generally, the market seems to be cautiously
carrying on business as usual.
The London commercial property market is bracing itself for some
short term uncertainty on rental levels but there seems to be a
general belief that the city will remain a global business hub
regardless of the trade position post Brexit. In London, and around
the country, we are seeing landlords offer increased incentives to
tie tenants into re-gears or renewals where tenants would otherwise
prefer shorter terms while the outlook remains uncertain. While
this tenant retention strategy seems to be largely successful
(albeit with an effect on rent level), we are also seeing that it
is more challenging to let space to new tenants
A weak sterling and the UK's perceived status as a safe
haven for capital investment has continued to attract overseas
investment around the country. Since the run on property funds in
the wake of the referendum, the investment market has stabilised,
although it is expected that funds will remain relatively liquid
until there is more certainty.
Any period of economic uncertainty affects purchasing decisions
in the residential market. However a drop off in purchasing
activity is likely to see a boost in the letting market which will
be welcomed by residential landlords - and in particular the
developers of build to rent schemes being brought forward in cities
across the UK.
Finally, potential restrictions on free movement remain a
concern. Immigration partly fuels housing demand but also provides
construction labour for developers and public sector infrastructure
projects. All those involved will be concerned about what
regulation they will face when sourcing skilled workers
post-Brexit.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
This seminar will provide an update on the key developments in patent litigation in the UK in life sciences in the last 12 months including an in-depth look at the FKB v AbbVie litigation and what that means for the life sciences sector.
As Karen Gidwani explains fitness for purpose is a phrase often used in everyday language in relation to a service or a product that is not working as expected or desired. In construction contracts, however, the concept of fitness for purpose has its own body of case law and analysis, and the effect of including a fitness for purpose clause in a construction contract can be draconian.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).