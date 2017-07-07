UK: Employing A Transgender Person

Last Updated: 7 July 2017
Article by Matthew Hodson and Anthony Purvis

Current estimates indicate that some 650,000 people are "likely to be gender incongruent to some degree"[ Source]. Discrimination of trans people manifests in numerous forms, including alienation, hostile portrayal in the media, abuse and violence. These threats undermine trans people's career opportunities, incomes, living standards, and physical and mental health [ Source].

While an employer cannot protect an employee from all of these potential difficulties, it is key that they are fully aware of the provisions they must make in order to assist an employee in the workplace.

This article gives a brief overview of how the law seeks to give legal protection to trans persons in the workplace and practical guidance as to what steps an employer should take when employing a trans person.

Who has legal protection?

The Equality Act 2010 (EqA) gives legal protection to individuals who have the protected characteristic of gender reassignment.

The EqA states that a person has the protected characteristic of gender reassignment if they are:

"proposing to undergo, is undergoing or has undergone a process (or part of a process) for the purpose of reassigning the person's sex by changing physiological or other attributes of sex."

Accordingly, the individual must have at least proposed to undergo gender reassignment. However, it is clear that medical processes are not essential to transitioning and gender reassignment can be a personal process as well as a medical one. An employee does not need a gender recognition certificate to have legal protection under the EqA.

Whether a person has the protected characteristic of gender reassignment can at times be ambiguous. Let us consider the following scenario:

Robert has been working for XYZ Limited for 10 years. He works in IT support. Robert attends work on Monday morning. He tells his manager that he now wishes to be known as Claire.

Does Claire have the protected characteristic of gender reassignment? The answer is maybe.

XYZ Limited will need to establish whether Claire is intending to continue to live as a woman. The Equality and Human Rights Commission Code (EHRC Code) clarifies that the law seeks to protect those "who make a commitment... to live permanently in their non-birth gender", but not transvestites or others who choose temporarily to adopt the appearance of the opposite gender.

XYZ Limited should also be mindful that Claire may be suffering from a disability as defined by the EqA. Indeed, gender dysphoria or gender identity disorder can constitute disabilities depending on the relevant circumstances.

Employers should proceed in a cautious manner and not make assumptions that the change is simply a temporary change in attitude. Whilst, the employee's long term plans may inherently be a private and confidential matter, an employer may seek to discuss this with the employee to assist with providing necessary support as well as assisting in managing other employees.

Discrimination

The EqA makes it unlawful to:

  1. discriminate by treating a person less favourably because they propose to undergo, are undergoing or have undergone a process of reassigning their sex. Less favourable treatment could include negative comments, access to benefits, promotion, training and dealing with absences from work because of gender reassignment. This is known as direct discrimination;
  2. subject an employee to unwanted conduct which is related to gender reassignment and which has the purpose or effect of violating that employee's dignity or creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment for that employee. Transphobic language, imagery or 'jokes' can violate a person's dignity or create a hostile environment. The legal term for such conduct is harassment;
  3. discriminate indirectly by applying a policy or practice (PCP) that disadvantages transgender job applicants or employees without objective justification. An attendance review policy may have an unfair impact on those taking absences from work because of gender reassignment.

Such conduct may also amount to a breach of the employee's contract of employment.

Practical considerations

Informing management and colleagues

The very nature of gender reassignment can attract attention for a variety of reasons, including, its apparent rarity. Employers should discuss with the employee how to approach discussing their change with their colleagues. Some employees may wish to address the subject themselves whilst others may ask their managers to discuss this with employees.

Toilets

A practical question is what toilet the employee should be allowed to use. The law in this area is uncertain however the Government Equalities Office Guidance in November 2015 states that a trans person should be free to select the facilities appropriate to the gender in which they present and that when a trans person starts to live in their acquired gender role on a full time basis they should have the right to use the facilities for that gender.

This topic should be discussed with the employee and then other employees to ensure it is properly managed.

Absences because of gender reassignment

An employer commits direct gender reassignment discrimination if, in relation to a trans employee's absence from work because of gender reassignment, it treats the employee less favourably than it would have done had the employee been absent because of sickness or injury, or it treats the employee less favourably than it would have done had the employee been absent for some other reason and it was not reasonable for it to do so.

The EHRC Code notes that the EqA 2010 does not define a minimum or maximum time which must be allowed for absence for treatment. The Code does not set time limits either, but suggests that it will be good practice for employers to discuss with a trans employee how much time he or she will need in relation to the gender reassignment process and accommodate those needs in accordance with their normal practice and procedures.

Accordingly, an employer cannot treat a trans employee less favourably than he would treat them for absence due to illness or injury. For example by paying them less than they would have received if they were off sick.

The EHRC code gives an example of a trans worker telling her boss that she intends to undergo gender reassignment and asks him if she can take an afternoon off as annual leave to attend counselling. The request is refused despite there being sufficient staff members on duty to cover for her absence. This could amount to gender reassignment discrimination.

Including these absences as part of an attendance review policy may also amount to indirect discrimination and an employer may wish to consider treating such absences in a different manner or apply the policy in a different manner.

Gender pay gap reporting

employers will soon have a duty to comply with their gender pay reporting obligations. There is no guidance as to whether a trans person's data should reflect that of a man or a woman. We suggest a common sense approach should be utilised.

The occupational requirement

Most job roles are not gender specific. In rare occasions, an employer may have an occupational requirement, having regard to the nature or context of the work involved, that the employee is not a trans person or is not of a particular gender. An employer is well advised to seek legal advice before relying on this requirement.

Data protection

Information regarding an employee's gender reassignment or gender history will constitute sensitive data under the Data Protection Act 1988. This can only be processed for certain specified reasons set out in that Act.

Employer liability for its employees

An employer may be liable for discriminatory actions of its employees. This is known as vicarious liability. An employer will need to demonstrate that it had taken all reasonable steps to prevent such actions taking place. Reasonable steps could include providing equal opportunities training to its employees and ensuring that adequate policies are in place with appropriate steps to assist employees in addressing discrimination in the workplace.

This article is intended to be a brief overview of the factors and legal considerations an employer should consider when employing a trans person. If specific advice is needed by an employer or you have been discriminated against yourself, please contact one of our employment law specialists.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.