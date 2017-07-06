The Information Commissioner's Office ("ICO") has
released its International Strategy
2017-2021 ("Strategy"). The Strategy supports
its Information Rights
Strategic Plan, which we
reported on earlier this year. The first part of the Strategy
refers to the challenges and priorities for the next five years,
particularly in light of changes brought about by the General Data
Protection Regulation ("GDPR") and the UK's exit from
the European Union. The second part outlines how the ICO proposes
to meet those challenges and priorities.
Challenges and priorities
The first challenge identified by the ICO is the need to operate
as an influential data protection authority, particularly as its
relationship with its EU equivalents and the European Data
Protection Board (EDPB) will change as a result of Brexit. The ICO
intends to meet this challenge by continuing to provide expert
advice to the UK government, combined with continued engagement
with the Article 29 Working Party, the EDPB and other EU
institutions, such as the Council of Europe and the European
Parliament.
Second, the Strategy highlights the need to maximise the
ICO's relevance and delivery against its objectives in an
increasingly globalised world. The ICO proposes to engage and
exchange knowledge with leading international privacy networks, for
example, in the Asia Pacific region and via the Commonwealth's
Common Thread Network ( which
the ICO leads). The ICO also intends to take a leading role in
enforcement activity, including cooperating with other data
protection authorities, as appropriate, with a view to ensuring a
joined-up approach.
The third challenge is to ensure that the UK data protection law
remains a benchmark for high global standards. Among other
provisions, the Strategy sets priorities for collaborating with the
international business community to turn the accountability
principles under the GDPR into a flexible but robust global
business solution.
Finally, the Strategy addresses the challenge of ensuring
effective safeguards for international data transfers. To that end,
the ICO will focus on the interoperability of the UK and other data
protection laws and systems globally, including the APEC Cross
Border Privacy rules, which we recently discussed
here.
Next steps
The Strategy concludes by outlining the ICO's plans to
structure and resource its team to implement the Strategy. This
entails the creation of an International Strategy and Intelligence
Department within the ICO: the ICO's first-ever department with
a core focus on international activity. The Strategy also suggests
the possibility of staff exchanges and secondments with other data
protection authorities.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
These international activities will be subject to ongoing
measurement and evaluation, the results of which will be detailed
in the ICO's annual report.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
In the third of our series on the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and its effects on employers and HR departments, we concentrate on lawful processing under the GDPR and how employers will be affected by the new rules.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).