It is relatively widely known that landlords of residential
blocks must consult their tenants before they can recover (in full)
certain items through the service charge regime. For example, if
they wish to carry out a substantial redecoration of the exterior
of the block.
But that's once the leases are in place, right?
Unfortunately it's not that simple! Those consultation
obligations can, in principle, bite after contracts have been
exchanged, but before any leases have been granted. In other words
before there is, in the everyday sense, a landlord and a tenant.
And that can also be the case even if the building is still being
built; so, for example, in the case of 'off plan'
sales.
In short, this all derives from the fact that the relevant
legislation, the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985, includes agreement
for lease in the definitions of 'lease' and
'tenancy'.
In practice, what is most likely to require consultation at the
agreement for lease stage are 'Qualifying Long Term
Agreements'. That is to say any agreement of more than 12
months, or rolling beyond 12 months, which would result in any
individual tenant incurring costs of more than £100 in any
accounting period. One example might be a lift maintenance
agreement. Those are the sorts of arrangements that are often put
in place prior to completion of the leases, and even during the
construction phase.
The position is not however entirely clear cut.
The case of BDW Trading Ltd [2013] held that
consultation was not required, where the building in question was
not let. However, in that instance, there were no consultees at
all, as there weren't any agreements for lease in place.
The case of Ridgewood [2013] brings into question, by
analogy, the effect of a condition precedent. The Court held that
agreements for lease must be specifically enforceable to come
within comparable provisions in the Landlord & Tenant
(Covenants) Act 1995. The condition precedent in that case was,
however, the grant of planning permission. Would reaching Practical
Completion (the usual trigger to completion on a residential
development) be viewed differently? Something that is more within
the control of the developer/landlord?
So questions marks remain.
In the meantime, we are aware that many developers do not
consult prior to completion of the leases.
However, in the absence of a more specific case on the matter,
or a statutory update, the cautious approach would be to consult at
the agreement for lease if you are entering into any Qualifying
Long Term Agreements. The consequence of getting it wrong is that
the eventual tenants are not required to pay more than £100
in respect of each of those Qualifying Long Term Agreements.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
