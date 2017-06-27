Flexing his new Mayoral muscles, Andy Burnham has set out his
belief that HS3 ( linking Manchester to Leeds) should be the
Crossrail of the North and be delivered before Crossrail 2.
Government should, in his view, prioritise investment in Northern
transport infrastructure. Their views are not the same as those
expressed by the All Party Parliament Group of London MPs who want
to focus on London's economic wellbeing as a way to support
continued growth across the UK. All over the developed and the
developing world, governments of almost every political persuasion
see infrastructure as part of their tool kit for priming economic
growth and stability . For the UK, it is undoubtedly part of the
strategy to negate the likely impact of BREXIT.
That London should be prioritised was the clear message from
Michele Dix, Liz Peace and Pete Gladwell at the"
Infrastructure and Housing – Crossrail 2" breakfast
briefing held at Fieldfisher's London office on 10 May. But
don't confuse "London first "with being the same as
"only London". Each of our speakers stated their view
that investment in infrastructure in London was central to
underpinning the UK economy and, therefore, should not be pushed to
the back of the queue. Delivering Crossrail 2 would have employment
benefits across the country and open up housing opportunities in
areas better served by more transport links.
Both Liz Peace, new Chair of Old Oak Common Development
Corporation and Michele Dix drew attention to the ability to use
enhanced real estate value to fund infrastructure and therefore
unlock development. Crossrail 2 as a scheme including rolling stock
would cost circa £36bn. The importance of value capture from
land and property was highlighted and very much commended . There
were, it was recognised, a number of lessons learned from Crossrail
1 where more value could have been captured, particularly in
increased values around stations. Although not mentioned by name,
the great benefits to the Northern Line Extension of income through
incremental business rates ( or Tax Increment Financing ) was
mentioned as viable although understandably more difficult in the
context of a scheme of the complexity and length of Crossrail
2.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
We have had reports of an email scam being circulated amongst owners and charterers and, in particular, being sent to ships. These emails are being sent by scammers posing as law firms in order to distribute malware, including the latest ransom-ware.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).