The Supreme Court has unanimously held that damages should only
be awarded where the breach of the procurement rules is
"sufficiently serious". It further ruled that a damages
award is not precluded on the ground that a claim is not issued
before the contract is entered into.
The latest ruling adds to the significant judicial analysis that
has emerged from this long-running dispute.
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority v Energy Solutions EU Ltd
[2017] UKSC 34: Facts and background
On 11 April 2017, on an appeal from the Court of Appeal, the
Supreme Court issued its judgment on certain preliminary issues in
dispute between ATK Energy EU Ltd (formerly Energysolutions EU
Limited) and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
(NDA). The dispute concerned the award of a 14
year contract for the decommissioning of 12 Magnox power stations
(the Magnox Contract).
In the underlying litigation between the parties, two judgments,
handed down in July 2016 and December 2016, respectively held that
the NDA had breached The Public Contracts Regulations 2006
(PCR2006) in failing to award the contract to the
most economically advantageous tender and that the NDA's breach
was "sufficiently serious" to merit damages within the
Francovich principles. Prior to the Court of Appeal
hearing of the NDA's application to appeal these two judgments,
the NDA settled the underlying litigation and announced that the
Magnox Contract was to terminate early. The parties requested that
this Supreme Court judgment on the preliminary matters was issued,
despite the settlement on liability.
Supreme Court Decision
On the preliminary issues before it, the Supreme Court held
that:
the Remedies Directive (Council
Directive 89/665/EEC as amended) only requires damages to be
awarded where a breach of the Public Procurement Directive
(2004/18/EC) is "sufficiently serious" within the meaning
of the Francovich conditions for state liability under EU
law;
the PCR2006 had not gone further than
EU law required, there was no "gold-plating" and that
damages for a breach of PCR2006 should only be awarded where the
breach is "sufficiently serious"; and
an award of damages cannot be refused
or reduced due to a claim not being brought during the standstill
period before the contract is entered into, where proceedings are
otherwise well founded and brought within the limitation
period.
Analysis
The latest ruling in this case has important implications for
public procurement litigation. Although the relevant legislation
has been repealed, it has been replaced and the remedies provisions
have been retained in the Public Contract Regulations 2015. In
relation to the award of damages, the ruling overturns two decades
of settled UK case law that has proceeded on the basis that any
breach of the procurement rules that causes (or risks causing)
loss, merits an award of damages.
Contracting Authorities may welcome the new, more restrictive,
approach to damages confined only to serious breaches, though the
Supreme Court did not give guidance on how that test is to be
applied to breaches of the procurement rules. On the other hand, it
is in the interest of unsuccessful challengers to be able to allow
the authority to take the risk of wrongfully making a contract
award before issuing proceedings.
By way of a recap, the July 2016 High Court judgment is a
cautionary read for any procurement professional. It covers a wide
range of issues grappled with every day: from evaluating tenders;
to maintaining a proper audit trail; to applying equal treatment
when seeking the clarification of bids. Ultimately, the NDA made
manifest errors during the evaluation process and failed to comply
with its duties of transparency and equal treatment. It was held
that the successful bidder should have been disqualified from the
competition and that the NDA fudged the process by "choosing
an outcome and manipulating the evaluation to reach that
outcome" rather than by properly applying the scoring
criteria.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
