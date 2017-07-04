High drug prices are often blamed on the patent system, which
gives drug innovators a monopoly of about 20 years. It is well
known that patents are used by pharma companies to stop the launch
of generic "copycat" versions of their drugs during the
lifetime of the relevant patents, and this can contribute to the
high prices of patented drugs. However, simply attributing high
prices to patents is not only misguided, but diverts attention away
from the other factors that affect drug prices. This could lead to
opportunities to take action to lower drug prices being missed,
which would be an expensive mistake.
A recent study identified various factors that contribute to the
high cost of prescription drugs in the United States, but in the
conclusion highlighted patents as a key factor driving up prices.
This part of the conclusion was promptly picked up by various news
reports, which failed to emphasise the other issues identified in
the study. In particular, this particular report alleged that drug
prices in the US could be lowered if only the US Patent Office did
not grant patents for marginal developments that have no
therapeutic value.
Is the answer really that simple? To me, this allegation begs
the question why any doctor would prescribe a new version of a drug
if it offered no therapeutic improvement over an existing
(potentially off-patent) drug. If such prescription practices are
indeed taking place, then surely attention must be paid to the
factors that influence those practices, to try to ensure that drugs
are prescribed because of their efficacy, and not as a result of,
e.g., misinformation or marketing strategies.
The fact that patents are only one of the factors that can
affect drug prices was highlighted by the uproar caused when Turing
Pharmaceuticals raised the price of pyrimethamine, an off-patent
drug for toxoplasmosis, by 5500%. The company was able to set such
a high price because no other manufacturer was licensed to market
the drug in the United States.
Thus, we cannot overlook some of the other conclusions of the
study, which include:
enhancing competition by ensuring timely generic drug
availability;
providing greater opportunities for meaningful price
negotiation by governmental payers;
generating more evidence about comparative cost-effectiveness
of therapeutic alternatives;
and more effectively educating patients, prescribers, payers,
and policy makers about these choices.
Interestingly, the US health system is very different from the
UK health system, which operates a Pharmaceutical Price Regulation
Scheme (PPRS), so some of the problems that arise in the US are
mitigated in the UK. Perhaps rather than making the patent system
the easy scapegoat, the US government could learn some lessons from
the UK to make drugs more affordable.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).