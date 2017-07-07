UK: The US Supreme Court Definitively States Where A Domestic Corporation Resides For Purposes Of Venue In A Patent Infringement Case, The Delaware Supreme Court Further Develops The Application Of Business Judgment Review In Controller Buyout Disput....
This week's corporate law news roundup includes discussions
of the US Supreme Court's recent decision relating to where a
corporation resides for purpose of venue in patent infringement
cases, as decision that may reduce the number of patent trolls; the
Delaware Supreme Court's application of business judgment
review in controller buyout disputes, a decision that further
strengthens the application of the management friendly standard in
such cases; and the SEC's recent charges against individuals
who allegedly disclosed nonpublic information relating to
government plans to cut Medicare reimbursement rates, which
affected the stock prices of certain publicly traded medical
providers.
SUPREME COURT LIMITS RESIDENCE UNDER PATENT VENUE STATUTE TO
DEFENDANT'S STATE OF INCORPORATION
On May 22, 2017, the United States Supreme Court definitively
stated where a domestic corporation resides for purposes of venue
in a patent infringement case. Consequently, some experts predict
that the Court's decision may make nuisance patent claims more
difficult, thereby reducing the number of so-called patent trolls
who often attempt to extract a quick settlement. In its unanimous
decision, the Supreme Court ruled that venue for such cases is
limited to the State of incorporation for corporate defendants.
Writing for the Court, Justice Thomas stated that modifications to
the general venue statute, 28 U.S.C. §1391, did not change the
meaning of "resides" in, thus rejecting the argument that
Congress intended to make such a change. For more information on
the TC Heartland LLC v. Kraft Foods Group Brands LLC case,
see https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/16pdf/16-341_8n59.pdf.
DELAWARE COURT UPHOLDS DISMISSAL OF BOOKS-A-MILLION SUIT
On May 22, 2017, the Delaware Supreme Court affirmed the
Delaware Chancery Court's 2016 dismissal of an investor class
action alleging that the directors of Books-A-Million Inc. acted in
bad faith when they approved a bid by the company's controlling
stockholder to take the company private. The Chancery Court's
dismissal was significant because it applied the rationale
established in In re MFW Shareholders Litigation and Kahn v. M
& F Worldwide Corporation (MFW). According to MFW,
controller buyouts are subject to review using the "business
judgment" standard, rather than the more stringent
"entire fairness" review. Applying the business judgment
standard, the Chancery Court concluded that the plaintiffs'
claims failed under that review. The Delaware Supreme Court's
affirmation of the Chancery Court's dismissal further
strengthens and develops the application of MFW in controller
buyout disputes. For more information on the In re
Books-A-Million, Inc. Stockholders Litigation case, see http://courts.delaware.gov/Opinions/Download.aspx?id=257180.
SEC FILES CHARGES IN TRADING SCHEME INVOLVING CONFIDENTIAL
GOVERNMENT INFORMATION
On May 24, 2017 the SEC announced charges in an alleged insider
trading scheme involving tips of nonpublic information about
government plans to cut Medicare reimbursement rates, which
affected the stock prices of certain publicly traded medical
providers or suppliers. The SEC's complaint alleges that a
former government employee obtained key confidential details about
upcoming decisions by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services (CMS) from his close friend and former colleague at the
agency. According to the SEC's complaint, the tipper serves as
a health insurance specialist in the CMS and tipped the recipient
about at least three pending CMS decisions that affected the amount
of money that companies receive from Medicare to provide services
or products related to cancer treatments or kidney dialysis. For
more information, see https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2017-109.
