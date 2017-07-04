GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), one of the world's leading
pharmaceutical companies, recently announced that it is adopting a
new approach to patenting its products around the world with the
aim of widening access to its medicines in the world's poorest
countries.
In future, GSK will not file patents for its medicinal products
in Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Low Income Countries
(LICs). The World Bank currently defines such countries as
those having a gross national income (GNI) per capita of USD 1045
or less in 2014. GSK hopes that this will encourage generic
companies to manufacture and supply generic versions of its
medicines in these countries, the majority of which are in
Africa.
At the same time, in Lower Middle Income Countries (defined as
those having a GNI between USD 1045 and 4125 in 2014), GSK will
file for patents but will generally seek to offer and agree
licences to allow supplies of generic versions of its medicines for
10 years. GSK intends to seek a small royalty on such
licensed sales. GSK will however continue to seek full patent
protection for its products in High Income and Upper Middle Income
countries and in the G20 countries. Importantly, this
includes India, China and Brazil which are all members of the
G20.
This change in patent policy by GSK may not have an immediate
effect on the availability of medicines in the world's poorest
countries, as the major generics companies are unlikely to have
significant manufacturing capability in these countries at
present. Generic companies will still therefore have to
consider the patent situation in the countries where they
manufacture any generic GSK products. In this they will be
assisted by GSK's simultaneous commitment to making information
regarding its current and future patent portfolio freely available
to 3rd parties.
In the longer term, and particularly if other innovative
pharmaceutical companies follow GSK's lead, supply of
affordable generic medicines in the world's poorest countries
should increase.
The changes in GSK's patent filing policy go hand-in-hand
with a commitment to make its future portfolio of cancer treatments
available for patent pooling to help address the increasing burden
of cancer in developing countries. The Medicines Patent Pool
(MPP) is an UN-backed initiative which was established in 2010 and
has been successful in accelerating access to HIV, TB and hepatitis
C medicines in low and middle-income countries through voluntary
patent licensing arrangements. Expanding this approach to
cancer treatments will enable generic versions of GSK's next
generation of cancer therapies, currently in clinical development,
to be made available to LDCs, LICs and certain middle-income
countries once they receive regulatory approval.
In addition, as part of its long term strategy to provide
medicines in some of the poorest nations, GSK was one of
the major pharmaceutical companies leading the research and
development into an Ebola vaccine (ChAd3-ZEBOV) during the 2015
crisis, working in collaboration with the US National Institute of
Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
From an IP perspective, GSK's most recent announcement also
highlights how important strong patent protection for their
products in the world's major economies continues to be for
innovative pharmaceutical companies. Only by maintaining
exclusivity in major markets through IP protection can innovative
pharmaceutical companies continue to fund investment in the
research and development of new medicines, such as the Ebola
vaccine, whilst making current medicines available in poorer
countries.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The dust has been settling across Europe in the 18 months following the resolution of the much publicised and lengthy "Broccoli/Tomato" patent wars. The final position of the EPO's Enlarged Board of Appeal...
CRISPR-Cas9 is more than a quick and inexpensive method for editing genes; it is a revolutionary genetic engineering technique with enormous potential in healthcare, agriculture and industrial biotechnology.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).