The Intellectual Property Academy was
founded by presidential decree in July 2018
The Regulation on the Intellectual
Property Academy was published in the Offi cial Gazette on 14
November 2019 and entered into force on the same day
Among other things, the regulation
sets out the working procedures and principles of the academy, as
well as its educational, consultancy, research and coordination
activities
In the past years, several concrete and important steps have
been taken in Turkey to raise awareness of IP rights and their
protection. The entry into force of the new Industrial Property
Code 6769 was the touchstone. As IP Law has been accepted as one of
the main sectors for academic works, a company aﬃliated with
the Turkish Patent and Trademark Oﬃce was established for
the valuation of IP rights.
Likewise, the Intellectual Property Academy was founded by
Presidential Decree No 4 of 15 July 2018.
Article 367 of the decree founding the academy – which is
also incorporated in the Industrial Property Code – stated
that detailed rules regarding the academy shall be set out by a
regulation. Accordingly, the Regulation on the Intellectual
Property Academy was published in the Oﬃcial Gazette No
30948 dated 14 November 2019 and entered into force on the same
day.
The aim of the regulation is to set out:
the rules regarding the working
procedures and principles of the academy;
the educational, consultancy,
research and coordination activities of the academy, and the fees
charged for such activities and services;
the secretarial services of the
academy; and other issues.
The regulation states that the academy is responsible for:
organising congresses, conferences,
panels, domestic internship programmes, and theoretical and
practical training in the IP ﬁeld;
conducting ﬁeld research,
internal coordination and cooperation activities; providing
consultancy services; and
ensuring that the professional
knowledge and skills of public and private sector employees in the
IP ﬁeld are established within the framework of
international norms by certifying personnel in accordance with the
relevant national and international standards.
The academy consists of the Executive Committee, which is the
advisory body, and the Training Centres, which are the executive
bodies. The recommendations of the Executive Committee shall be
executed by the Training Centres. IP professionals with different
job descriptions are presented in these organs as IP judges,
academic members, lawyers, trademark/patent attorneys, Court of
Appeal members, etc. The Executive Committee must be composed of
eight members, elected for three years, who may be re- elected.
The regulation foresees two different types of Training Centres.
One is named the Copyright Training Centre and is established by
the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, while the other is named the
Industrial Property Rights Training Centre and is established by
the Patent and Trademark Oﬃce. It is foreseen that the
academy may beneﬁt from the experience of judges, attorneys,
academics, etc as trainers.
The activities of the academy cover both copyright and
industrial property rights, such as trademarks and patents.
Copyright and industrial property rights are protected under
different codes and regulations in Turkey. Therefore, the
regulation is signiﬁcant in that it establishes uniform
rules in the ﬁelds of copyright and industrial property
rights, and is one of the only points where both types of rights
are dealt with together.
The regulation and its rules show that governmental institutions
have an important responsibility in promoting the protection of IP
rights in Turkey. It remains to be seen how the activities of the
academy will inﬂuence the Turkish IP sector in the
future.
First published by WTR, in 02.12.2019
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
