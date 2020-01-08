FICPI-Turkey held a successful IP Law Seminar in October, at
Yaşar University in Izmir, comparing European patent
oppositions with Turkish oppositions, and looking at trade mark use
and proof of use. Around 90 people attended the meeting.
On 25th October, during the "IP Law Seminar", Dr.-Ing.
Christian Wende and Serkan Özkan discussed patent opposition
procedures. Christian is a member of FICPI-Germany and Reporter for
FICPI CET 4 (Working Group for European Patents); Serkan is a
Patent Examiner at Türk Patent under the moderation of Selda
Arkan, who is a Board Member for FICPI-Turkey.
Opposition matters
Christian explained how opposition matters are handled at the
European Patent Office (EPO) and how the Opposition Divisions and
the Technical Boards of Appeal are composed. Specific emphasis was
given to the fact that technically qualified examiners or members
of the Boards will always be part of an Opposition Division or the
competent Board of Appeal. He also explained the meaning of
"technically qualified" as being technically qualified
with relevant background in the respective technical field.
Serkan then explained the new oppositions procedure, which is
now codified in Turkish Patent Law, where the opposition
proceedings (post-grant patent opposition) implemented in Turkey
are more or less submission statements (i.e. purely paper-based
with no hearing), which will not be exchanged among the parties and
will not be implemented as true contradictory proceedings.
FICPI-Turkey is advocating for opposition proceedings which
would be more like the EPO's opposition proceedings This would
involve the parties exchanging written submissions which include a
full statement of facts, arguments and evidence, followed by a
hearing where the parties can highlight aspects of their case and
argue why they should prevail. At the end the Opposition Division
announces its decision.
Trade marks and proof of use
Trade mark use and proof of use were discussed during the second
session by Prof. Dr. Sevilay Uzunallı and Hüseyin
Yılmaz, who is a trade mark examiner at Türk
Patent, under the moderation of Uğur Aktekin, who is the
Chairman of the Board of FICPI-Turkey.
FICPI's view and involvement
At the international level, FICPI supports National Sections and
groups through advertising their meetings, attending seminars and
conferences and providing speakers from other countries. FICPI will
also provide financial assistance for speakers and/or local costs
if needed. FICPI also takes part in regular visits to National
Patent Offices and shares Section news with the wider FICPI
community. The IP seminar was a good opportunity for a CET 4
representative to travel to Turkey to share knowledge and
experience about the European patent process and for FICPI-Turkey
members and Türk Patent to share their insights.
The FICPI network allows IP Offices to share local practices and
to call upon colleagues from abroad to help explain to their local
Office how things are done in other countries, to give strength to
their own desires for change.
Other national groups FICPI has supported this year include
Russia, Sweden and Italy.
First published by FICPI News
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
