WIPO has received a communication
from Turkey withdrawing its declaration under Article 14(5) of the
Madrid Protocol
As of 18 October 2019, Turkey can be
the subject of a subsequent designation in respect of international
registrations effected before 1 January 1999
It is believed that this development
may result only in a slight increase in the number of designations
under the Madrid Protocol
Turkey joined the Madrid Protocol on 1 January 1999. Since then,
it has been possible to file applications for international
registration via the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office as the
'office of origin' or designate Turkey as the
'designated office'. Applications for subsequent
designation were only possible for international registrations
filed after 1 January 1999 pursuant to Article 14(5) of the Madrid
Protocol.
On 28 October 2019 WIPO announced that Turkey had sent it a
communication withdrawing the declaration made under Article 14(5)
of the Madrid Protocol and that such withdrawal was effective as of
18 October 2019.
Article 14(5) states as follows:
Any state or organisation... may, when depositing its instrument
of ratification, acceptance or approval of, or accession to, this
protocol, declare that the protection resulting from any
international registration effected under this protocol before the
date of entry into force of this protocol with respect to it cannot
be extended to it.
It is now also possible to designate Turkey for international
registrations filed before 1 January 1999 under the Madrid System.
Accordingly, trademark owners who own international registrations
with a filing date preceding 1 January 2019 may consider
designating Turkey as an alternative for obtaining trademark
protection in Turkey. However, it is believed that this development
may result only in a slight increase in the number of designations
under the Madrid Protocol, since the withdrawal occurred two
decades after the entry into force of the protocol in Turkey.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Today's world offers numerous inventions making life easier. Considering the development process of inventions such as from wheel to automobile, from balloon to airplane, from telegram to phone or from aspirin to paracetamol, ...
Liverpool FC's trade mark applications for the word "Liverpool" have been unsuccessful.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”