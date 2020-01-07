Turkey's Ministry of Industry and Technology has published
the Communiqué Amending the Communiqué on Application
Principles of Technology-Oriented Industrial Movements Program
("Communiqué").
The amendments made within this scope can be summarized as
follows:
The cost of the independent
evaluation report of the investor enterprises qualified as Small
and Medium-Sized Enterprises ("SMSE")
will be covered by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development
Organization ("SMEDO") at a coverage
ratio in accordance with the procedures stipulated in the relevant
legislation. The cost of the independent evaluation report of the
projects provided by large-scaled investors and are determined to
benefit from Research and Development
("R&D") supports of the Scientific
and Technological Research Council of Turkey
("STRCT") by the Technology-Oriented
Industrial Movements Program Evaluation Committee
("Committee") will be covered by STRCT
following the de facto initiation of R&D supports
within the limits stipulated in the relevant legislation.
For the SMSEs with all legal entities
as shareholders, to be able to benefit from the SMEDO support,
Committee now seeks all shareholders being established at least one
year ago before the application to the program.
Manufacturing of multiple products
can be aimed in the facility that will initiate its operations
within the scope of the application, and that it is mandatory for
the product that is aimed to be manufactured as the fundamental
product to be on the product list partaking in the invitation
announcement.
Independent evaluation reports of the
project shall henceforth involve the conclusion section including
general views and assessments of the independent consultancy firm
evaluating the project.
While reviewing the projects that
have applied, the Committee will consider the criteria of (i) being
carried out with a high equity financing ratio by a financially
adequate firm that conducts its investment and business period
activities with limited external financing and government support
and (ii) being supported in terms of demand through the undertaking
of its project stakeholder, being directed at the manufacture of
the products that has an adequate and developing market
potential.
Moreover, investment incentive
certificates can be drawn as per the request of the investor within
the frame of incentive applications by considering the findings at
the stage of completion visa as a result of the evaluation to be
made for the projects. If the application of this certificate is
ended, the supports will no longer be provided and if any, extra
supports provided will not be retrieved.
In addition, the processes begun
before the relevant regulation are also included in the scope as
well.
The Communiqué has been published in the Official Gazette
number 30969 on 5 December 2019, being effective from this
date.
You can reach the full text of the Communiqué from this
link (only available in Turkish).
Information first published in the MA | Gazette, a fortnightly legal update newsletter
produced by Moroğlu Arseven.
