According to Gartner's definition lead generation is the
process of collecting a set of contacts from prospective buyers
with a goal to nurture and qualify them as sales opportunities to
grow the business.1
Nowadays, lead generation is one of the most preferred method of
marketing strategies of many companies. The main goal of this
method is to bring potential customers and companies together. A
lead can be any consumer who has directly or indirectly interest in
buying a product or service.
The processing of this method is as follows; consumers submit
personal information online via a website form, or on a
telemarketing call. The relevant personal information shared by
consumers is often defined as personal data in accordance with KVKK
("Law")2. These
information may sometimes include the identity of the consumer and
sometimes more sensitive information.
The Law came into force on 7 April 2016 and regulates a number
of processes that should be followed when receiving personal data
from individuals and also imposes law enforcement on
non-compliance.
Especially when the Turkish Data Protection Board's
decisions are reviewed, it is understood that companies should be
more careful about the personal data processed within the scope of
marketing activities.
Thus, the basic actions need to be taken in the context of lead
generation marketing are indicated below;
-Legal Basis: İt is important to decide
which legal basis the company is based on. This means that asking
yourself whether the company need explicit consent directly from
consumers, or can they rely on contractual agreements or legitimate
interest?
-Determining the channels in which the personal data is
collected: According to the Law legal obligations will
vary for each marketing channel (telephone, SMS, email, post etc.)
so it's important to prepare customised procedures for each
channel.
-Policies: İt is important to be ensure
that the companies privacy and data protection policies are
compliant to the Law. So the company have to audit their Privacy
Policy and Website Terms of Use, and then update them to be
compliant with the KVKK.
-Updating forms: Companies have to update all
lead capture forms on their web site or other platforms. In these
revised forms, it will be important to inform the customers in
accordance with the Law and act in accordance with data
minimisation principal 3
-Establishing a registration and destruction
system: İt is important that customers information is
stored within a system and destructed during the determined
retention period.
-Security of Personal Data: KVKK also means
that companies need to make sure that they keep all the personal
data securely. Encryption, SSL certificate is only one of these
measures.
-Working with trusted third parties: Finally,
if a third-party service provider is handling the company's
data for them, confirm that the provider is complying with the Law.
Signing a data protection addendum and some other measures will be
sufficient for the beginning.
In conclusion, the activities targeting customers within the
scope of marketing have become an important topic in these days.
Companies should start a compliance process and implement the above
mentioned matters in detail to their processes.
3 2016/679 ,General Data
Protection Regulation, Article 5/1/ (c) "Personal data shall
be adequate, relevant and limited to what is necessary in relation
to the purposes for which they are processed ('data
minimisation')"
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
