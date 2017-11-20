The Principles of International Commercial Contracts
("PICC" or the "Principles") of 2010 is a
document prepared by the UNIDROIT that intends to assist in
harmonization of international law of commercial contracts.
UNIDROIT (Institut International pour l'Unification
du Droit Privé) is an international organization
that aims to harmonize of private international law. Its projects
include, among many, drafting international conventions and model
laws. As of 2017, UNIDROIT has more than 60-member states,
including Turkey.
Unlike binding instruments which are applicable if the relevant
contract falls within their scope and the parties have not excluded
their application, e.g. 1980 United Nations Convention on Contracts
for the International Sale of Goods ("the CISG"), the
PICC, being a "soft-law" instrument, offers a greater
range of possibilities.
Purpose of the PICC
The Preamble of the PICC states that the Principles set forth
general rules for international commercial contracts.
The "International" Character of Contracts
According to the commentary section of the Preamble of the
Principles, the international contracts are the contracts that
exclude only those situations where no international element at all
is involve, such as where all the relevant element of the contract
in question are connected with one country only.
The Application of the Principles
In the Preamble the possible implementations of the PICC are
indicated as follows:
The Principles shall be applied when the parties have agreed
that their contract to be governed by them.
The Principles may be applied when the parties have agreed that
their contract be governed by general principles of law, the lex
mercatoria or the like.
The Principles may be applied when the parties have not chosen
any law to govern their contract.
The Principles may be used to interpret or supplement
international uniform law instruments.
The Principles may be used to interpret or supplement domestic
law. They may serve as a model for national and international
legislators.
Implementation of the PICC to International Contracts
One of the main ideas behind the PICC is that parties can adopt
to indicate more precisely in what way they desire the UNIDROIT
Principles to be used during the performance of the contract or
when a dispute arises.
There are four main methods for implementation of the PICC in to
a contract. The parties should choose one of the below in
accordance with their ultimate purpose.
The Parties can choose the UNIDROIT Principles as the rules of
law governing the contract.
The parties can decide to incorporate the UNIDROIT Principles
as terms of the contract.
The parties can refer to the UNIDROIT Principles to interpret
and supplement the CISG when the latter is chosen by the parties,
or,
The parties can refer to the UNIDROIT Principles to interpret
and supplement the applicable domestic law, including any
international uniform law instrument incorporated into that
law.
In order to decide which method more suitable with the
purposes of the parties, the parties should have comprehensive
knowledge of the advantages and disadvantages of each of
abovementioned.
Apart from the implementation method, parties should specify the
execution moment of the UNIDROIT Principles. The parties can choose
one of two different execution moments in accordance to their
objective, one for inclusion in the contract ("pre-dispute
use") and one for use after a dispute has arisen
("post-dispute use").
A pre-dispute arbitration agreement is an agreement made by
parties with a seperate agreement or with an arbitration clause
that installed in the main contract before any issues or problems
arise. However, post-dispute arbitration agreement is made after
the an issue that could lead to litigation has arisen. The parties
submit the case to binding arbitration instead of file lawsuit
before the courts.
The parties can adapt the Principles in their contract in
accordance with their aims and demands by choosing one of the
above-mentioned options by their desire. Due to flexibility and
other entailing options concerning drafting process of contracts an
increasing number of users prefer implementing UNIDROIT Principles
of International Commercial Contracts to their contracts.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter.
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
