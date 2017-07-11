On 1 June 2017, Law No: 7033 on Amendment of Certain Laws
and Executive Orders for the Development of Industrial Zones and
Subsidization of Production Has Been Published in the Official
Gazette. Among many, the LawNo:7033introduces
numerous important and long-awaited provisions concerning the
legislation of Turkish Organized Industrial Zones
Law No:4562, the backbone of Turkish OIZs, is one of the main
reasons behind the undeniable success of Turkish OIZs practice.
Indeed, while this domestic success paved the way for sustainable
growth and development of Turkish industry, a legal framework that
enables to implement the same model in foreign jurisdictions was
long-demanded.
In this respect, after 17 years since its ratification, Law
No:4562 finally sets out the framework for the establishment of
OIZs in foreign countries through recently introduced Additional
reads:
Establishment of OIZs Abroad
Upon decision taken by the legal personalities of OIZs or
competent bodies of the companies that are domiciled in Turkey,
Council of Ministers may authorize the establishment of OIZs
abroad, create partnership with them or manage those which are
previously established.
Council of Ministers is authorized to determine the
procedure and principles regarding the establishment and management
of OIZs established abroad and the state subsidies to be provided
for the investments to be made for these OIZs by the companies that
are domiciled in Turkey.
Now, as Turkish OIZs and companies that are domiciled in Turkey
are legally licensed to conduct aforesaid operations, it is
anticipated that several ongoing projects will gain momentum within
certain jurisdictions. Indeed, Turkish OIZs presents an attractive
and exclusive one stop shop model for investors including the
convenience in the completion of formal procedures, utility
tariffs, tax privileges and the management of a sole authority in
which the participants of OIZs may also take part. Surely, OIZs
have proved their mettle over the years in Turkey and now are ready
to exceed what they have achieved to date.
