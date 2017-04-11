Turkey has made significant changes to rules for Free Trade
Zones. From 24 February 2017, land and facilities located in these
areas will be subject to urgent expropriation. Changes also apply
to a salary tax exemption for employees at entities which export
85% or more of the FOB price of products manufactured in Free Trade
Zones. State-owned buildings and facilities in Free Trade Zones can
now also be leased.
The Amendment Law on Free Trade Zones Law and Certain Laws and
Decree Laws ("Amendment Law") was
published in the Official Gazette number 29989 on 24 February 2017,
entering into effect on the same date. The Amendment Law makes
changes to the Free Trade Zones Law No. 3218
("Law").
Notable changes under the Amendment Law include:
The Council of Ministers can now decide to urgently expropriate
land and facilities located in Free Trade Zones. The Council of
Ministers can also decide on the expropriation fees and costs which
the operator requesting expropriation must pay.
State-owned buildings and facilities in Free Trade Zones can
now be rented.
Non-tax incentives offered during investment and production are
now limited to users and operators whose income is exempt from
income or corporate tax under the Law. Parties whose income is not
exempt from income or corporate tax under the Law can continue to
access incentives which are made available under relevant
legislations.
Current operation agreements between the Undersecretariat of
Foreign Trade and operators of Free Trade Zones can be extended,
provided the operator:
Has fulfilled its undertakings in the agreement, and
Accepts the Ministry of Economy's future investment
demands.
The Council of Ministers can now determine foreign countries
where the General Directorate of Free Trade Zones, Foreign
Investment and Services can establish:
Free Trade Zones.
Special Zones.
Foreign trade centres.
Logistics centres.
The Council of Ministers is now entitled to permit a Turkish
resident company to establish and operate foreign zones.
Incomes received by taxpayers in Free Trade Zones for the
following activities are now exempt from income and corporate tax,
provided the services are given to non-Turkish residents and the
goods are transferred to a foreign country, without entering the
Turkish market:
Maintenance.
Repair.
Assembly.
Disassembly.
Handling.
Sorting.
Packaging.
Labelling.
Testing.
Storage.
Employee salaries working for entities which export at least
85% of FOB price of products manufactured in Free Trade Zones had
been exempted from income tax. From 24 February 2017, income tax
will be calculated over the employee salaries after the minimum
living allowance is applied, and will be then be decreased via
deductions from the employer's accrued tax return.
Please see this link for full text of the Amendment Law
(only available in Turkish).
Information first published in the
MA | Gazette, a fortnightly legal update newsletter produced by
Moroğlu Arseven.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
In 2016, three domestic producers lodged a complaint to the Ministry of Economy concerning the imports of photovoltaic (solar) panels and modules ("solar panels") originating in the People's Republic of China ("China").
Residents and non-residents may take out of the Republic of Azerbaijan up to US$10,000 equivalent foreign currency in cash upon oral declaration at the customs authorities.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).