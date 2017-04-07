Following the decision of the Council of Ministers dated 20 July
2016 on the state of emergency, certain laws, decree laws and
communiqués were enacted for the purpose of maintaining
national security. Accordingly, many institutions, organisations
and companies were either closed down or put into administration.
As of the beginning of 2017 there are more than 650 companies
closed on these grounds.
With the decree law numbered 6671, certain
institutions, establishments, private radio and televisions,
newspapers, magazines, publishers and distribution channels were
transferred to either the General Directorate of Foundations or the
Treasury. The General Directorate of Foundations and the Ministry
of Finance were authorised to operate, represent and manage these
aforementioned entities2.
The rules as to the management of the entities which do not fit
into this group (the "Entities") were
regulated by a separate regime. Administrators were assigned to the
Entities. Following the assignment, with the Law numbered
67583, the Saving Deposit Insurance Fund (the
"Fund") was set to replace these
administrators. The Fund was also given the authority to decide
upon the maintainability of the Entities and its assets4
and carry out the sale or liquidation process if necessary until a
recent decree law was enacted.
By way of the communiqué published in the Official
Gazette dated 17 January 2017 (the
"Comminuqué"), the procedures and
principles have been set as to the decision of sale and liquidation
of these Entities in the context of the Law numbered 6758. The
Communiqué sets out that the managing body of the Entity in
question will prepare or assign an independent auditor or a
certified public accountant to prepare a financial report about the
respective Entity to be submitted to the Minister. As to the
procedures to be followed in the sale and liquidation of the
Entities, Article 20 of the Law numbered 6758 sets out that the
provisions of the Banking Law5 will be applicable by
analogy. The relevant Article 132 of the Banking Law which
regulates the authorities and procedures for the following up and
collection of the receivables makes reference to the Law on
Collection Procedures of Assets6.
The most recent decree law numbered 6877 sets out
that the Fund will have authority in the event confiscation is
decided upon. The Fund will execute the confiscation by sale and
liquidation of such Entities, their shares and their assets. The
yield from such sale or liquidation will be recorded as revenue of
the Treasury.
The Decree Law numbered 6838 sets out that the Fund
and those joint-venture companies that have direct or indirect
public shareholders may collect their domestic foreign currency
receivables in Turkish Liras. Upon the request of the debtor, such
receivables may be paid until the end of 2017 and in Turkish Liras
at the buying exchange rate determined by the Central Bank of the
Republic of Turkey on 2 February 2017.
As the number of entities closed is increasing on a daily basis,
further changes to the relevant legislation remain to be seen.
Footnotes
1. Published in the Official Gazette dated 23 July 2016
and numbered 29779.
2. Paragraph 5 of the decree law dated 17 August 2016 and
numbered 670.
3. Dated 10 November 2016 and published in the Official
Gazette dated 24 November 2016 and numbered 29898.
4. Assets as designated in Article 13 of the decree law
dated 15 August 2016 and numbered 674.
5. Dated 19 October 2005 and numbered 5411, published in
the Official Gazette dated 19 October 2005 and numbered
25983.
6. Dated 21 July 1953 and numbered 6183.
7. Published in the Official Gazette dated 9 February
2017 and numbered 29974.
8. Published in the Official Gazette dated 23 January
2017 and numbered 29957.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
