The rise in startup incubators and the fruitful projects,
particularly in internet and technology area, have led investors
focus on innovative entrepreneurs. There are many startup
incubators who provide entrepreneurs with support and advice on
their business strategies, business growth and the opportunity to
meet important actors of the ecosystem. Similarly, investors with
an aim to invest in new ideas create their own ecosystem under the
angel investor name and look for projects which will stand out
among its competitors.
Despite the fact that there are many entrepreneurs attending
these accelerator programs every year, few of them manage to
commercialize their project and create a revenue generating system.
In order to succeed, an entrepreneur should create its strategy
correctly from the first stage and understand well what is required
to grow and protect the value created. This also means establishing
a strong foundation for future fundraising opportunities because,
when making an investment, investors review the legal and financial
structure of the startup project in addition to the innovative idea
of the startup. Therefore the below criteria should also be taken
into consideration by all entrepreneurs, as well as investors:
Business Model and
Product: One of the major criteria for investors is to see
if the idea is converted into a solid business plan, thus the
abstract "idea" becomes a tangible "product" or
"service". The projects which complete the business
modelling phase are taken into consideration with priority since
this phase also allows the investor to analyze the required
investment amount and the proper method of investment. That makes
it one of the first questions which should be asked for an
investment decision.
Revenue Model and
Commercialization Strategy: It is important for a startup
to have a strategy on how to commercialize its idea and which
income model to adopt. This strategy provides a financial
prediction for the investor and an analysis for both parties on
things required for standing out amongst competitor products and
services.
Legal Protection of
Project/Idea: Another vital issue for a startup is to
protect the project and the idea against illegal reproduction,
counterfeit and unfair competition. If the outcome of the project
is a product which may benefit from intellectual and industrial
property protection, required registrations and protection
mechanisms should be completed. In terms of products and
know-how which do not fall under the scope of intellectual and
industrial property protection the protection against illegal
reproduction and counterfeit should be adopted with alternative
methods. Otherwise, there will be no product worth investing
in.
Startup Team:
Investors pay attention to resumes, industry expertise and working
model (employee, partner or consultant) of founders and
employees of the startup team as well as their stock option plans
in the company. This is because the success of the project, the
adaptability to changes in the commercialization process and the
proprietary rights in the company/product are issues directly
related to the startup team.
Target Market and
Customers: Target market, number of
customers, customer profile, growth rate of customer portfolio and
similar data are taken into consideration for evaluating the
company value and future business strategies.
Shareholder Structure and
Shares: Types of shares, privileged shares and
shareholders are other main headings affecting the investment
decision.
Legal and Financial Due
Diligence: Prior to making any investments, an investor
will request from his lawyers and financial advisors to conduct a
due diligence on startup's records and evaluate the risks. In
other words, investor will examine transactions of the startup made
since its establishment and their compliance with legal and
financial legislation. Thus it is for the benefit of startups
to carefully draft their employee, credit, product development and
collaboration agreements; duly keep their company ledgers and
records and comply with their tax liabilities in order to act as a
prudent businessman and to be ready for future
investment/fundraising opportunities.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
