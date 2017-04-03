A new communiqué of the Ministry of Customs and Trade,
namely the Communiqué on Signing of Company's Articles
of Association before Trade Registry Directorates
("Communiqué"), has been published in the Official
Gazette on December 6, 2016, and entered into force as of its
publication date.
The Communiqué regulates the procedures and principles
relating to the signing of articles of association and signature
declarations[1] before trade registry directorates
during the incorporation of a company.
II. The Novelties Introduced by the Communiqué
Before the Communiqué, articles of association prepared
through the Turkish Central Registration System
("MERSIS") and signature declarations could be signed
only before notary publics. Trade registry directorates were not
authorized to approve the execution of these
documents.
As the first novelty, the Communiqué stipulates that
during the incorporation of a company, articles of association must
be signed in person, by a representative or by a proxy, as the case
may be, before the relevant trade registry directorate, where the
headquarters of the company will be located. However, if the
founder, representative or proxy holder (collectively referred to
as the "applicant") is illiterate, does not speak
Turkish, has impaired hearing or vision, or is speech handicapped,
the articles of association must be signed before a notary
public.
Pursuant to the Communiqué, trade registry directorates
seek the following documents during the signing of the articles of
association;
Tutor or guardian decision of the court (if
the founder is represented by a tutor or a guardian or if she/he is
under 18 and will be a shareholder of the company together with
her/his parent(s)),
Turkish identity card, passport or driving
license (if the founder is a Turkish citizen),
Blue card (if the founder was born in Turkey
but she/he has ceased to be a citizen of the Republic of
Turkey),
Passport (if the founder is a foreign
citizen),
Proxy (if the founder is represented by a
proxy holder).
Upon submission of the foregoing document(s) to the relevant
trade registry directorate, the identity and authority of the
applicant are duly verified by the director of the trade
registry.
Accordingly, the articles of association is printed out from
MERSIS by the director of the trade registry and signed by the
applicant. Then, the director of the trade registry signs and seals
the articles of association and dates the document. However, in
case the director of the trade registry has any suspicions on power
of discernment of the founder due to her/his old age, illness or
appearance of the founder, the director may reject the execution of
the articles of association.
[1] "Signature
declaration" refers to the document which is submitted to
trade registry directorates and which includes 3 (three)
side-by-side signatures of the company's authorized signatory
under the company's title.
This article was first published in Legal Insights
Quarterly by ELIG, Attorneys-at-Law in March 2017. A link to the
full Legal Insight Quarterly may be found
here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
