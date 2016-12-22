Amendment on the Regulation for Determination of the
Qualifications of Loans and Other Receivables and Reserve
Requirements by the Banks ("Regulation") is published
with the Official Gazette dated 14 December 2016. Although the
first three articles of the Regulation are entering in force with
the publication, fourth article amending the temporary Article 13
will apply retroactively, as being in force by 21 July 2016.
In general, the Regulation provides three new temporary
articles; (i) temporary Article 11 declares new reserve ratios to
be applied as per Article 7 of the Provisions Regulation until
31/12/2017; (ii) temporary Article 12 enables the banks to
restructure non-performing loans twice until the end of 2017
provided that such restructured non-performing loans will be
announced in the financials of the banks; and (iii) temporary
Article 13 extends the application of the periods in Article 4 for
certain debtors, such as the debtors which Savings Deposit
Insurance Fund ("SIDF") has been appointed as a trustee
based on the state of emergency, starting from 21 January 2017.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
