When mom and dad decide to get a divorce, the effects on
children are frequently often overlooked.
The reality is that children will end up with some sort of
"baggage," both during and after the divorce takes place.
However, it is up to the parents to determine what the extent of
the "baggage" might be.
Parents, who have given the children life, are often perceived
by their offspring as "Superdad" and
"Wondermom" with supernatural abilities, and no problem
is too great for their parents to handle. However, children are
also very often blind to their parent's flaws.
Unfortunately that parents often use children as pawns during a
divorce, without realising the actual damage they are causing
long-term.
Children are not only affected by the issues which relate
directly to them, for example, primary residence, contact, and
maintenance. The other disputes between parents and the acrimony
between them also affect their children. Especially when mom and
dad fight, the children are forced to see "Superdad" and
"Wondermom" crumble.
Sadly, some attorneys fuel the fire and acrimony, since this
also feeds their own pockets. At the end of the day, the longer the
litigation continues, legal fees continue to increase
significantly.
Section 6(4) of The Children's Act (the Act), specifically
states that "in all matters concerning a child an approach
which is conducive to conciliation and problem-solving should be
followed and a confrontational approach should be
avoided." Our courts have also confirmed that this is the
approach to be taken in the matters of MM vs. AV (2901/2010) [2011]
ZAWCHC 425 and S vs. L (728393/2016) [2016] ZAGPPHC 929.
In some cases, it is wise to appoint a curator ad litem
or legal representative for the minors, additionally, refer the
children to a psychologist to ensure that their views and wishes
are also heard and taken into account, without the influence of mom
or dad's own opinions.
Section 10 of the Act stipulates that "every child that
is of such an age, maturity and stage of development as to be able
to participate in any matter concerning that child has the right to
participate in an appropriate way and views expressed by the child
must be given due consideration."
It is important to bear in mind that children can be easily
swayed, manipulated, and often end up confused. It is not unusual
for a child to "choose" their mother one weekend, only to
then "choose" their father when they are with them. The
Act is silent as to what age a child is regarded as "mature
enough" to make such decisions and is also silent as to what
"appropriate participation" is.
Parents are, however, advised to note that the Act states that
the views of a child must be given due consideration. This
does not mean that the child can "choose." The court
remains the upper guardian of minor children, and should a
child's wish not be in his or her best interest; it shall make
an alternative order.
It is important to identify an attorney that does not only
adhere to Section 6(4) of the Act but is also fully abreast of the
latest case law and interpretation thereof. At Adams & Adams,
we put children first. We take all possible steps to deal with a
matter expeditiously and as amicable as possible.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
