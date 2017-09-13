In almost all industries there are certification processes to
ensure that goods and services are of a high quality. Certification
marks are applied to products or services that have been
successfully assessed and certified due to meetings meeting the
necessary requirements. This certification creates transparency in
the market place which is important for both consumers and
businesses.
The GREEN TAG certification mark, for example certifies that a
product has a very high eco-health standard, whereas the FAIRTRADE
certification mark focuses on improving labour and living
conditions for farming communities and promoting a way of farming
that doesn't harm either people or the environment.
The same principles, for applicable to registering an ordinary
trade mark application, applies apply to registering a
certification mark. As such, a certification mark must be capable
of distinguishing in order to be registrable. An important point to
note, however, is that a certification marks can't be
registered in the name of a person who carries on a trade in the
goods or services in respect of which registration is sought.
Now where and how does craft beer fit into this scenario...? In
the last few years, the craft beer industry has exploded and there
are no signs of it slowing down any time soon. As a result, the
larger commercial beer companies have been heavily affected by the
market moving towards craft beer rather than sticking to the local
lager. The larger players in the field have therefore been
acquiring craft breweries to assure them a piece of the crafty
pie.
However, a large number of craft breweries are not willing to
"sell out", wishing to remain true to their culture and
customers. These craft breweries now have to compete against
breweries who produce and promote craft beers but are as matter of
fact craft breweries that have been acquired by commercial brewing
giants.
Many "still true" craft breweries feel that it is
necessary for consumers to be aware of these matters and for there
to be complete transparency in the market place to prevent the term
"craft beer" from being diluted in the near future.
In the USA, The Brewers Association for Small and Independent
Craft Breweries has registered a certification mark
which is a handy tool for enthusiasts to easily
differentiate beer from craft brewers and from beer produced by
other, non-craft companies. This is a great example of just how
important a certification mark is and how it can save a
product's heritage and cultures.
It is surely only a matter of time before South Africa sees a
similar certification process for craft beers to retain and protect
the art of true craft beer.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The Copyright Society of Nigeria is the sole collecting society licensed by the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) to manage the rights and the repertory of musical works belonging to its member-artistes
In Part 1 ["Quick Overview of Intellectual Property Rights in Nigeria"] we looked at the basic Intellectual Property Rights that a Nigerian Information and Communication Technology firm should be concerned about.
Registering and protecting foreign IPR in Nigeria is a necessity for any non-Nigerian business that desires to take a slice of the almost 200 Million strong import-dependent domestic market...
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).