A trade mark is defined as a mark used or proposed to be used by
a person in relation to goods or services for the purpose of
distinguishing the goods or services in relation to which the mark
is used or proposed to be used from the same kind of goods or
services connected in the course of trade with any other
person.
A trade mark is territorial in nature. Trade mark
registrations are only enforceable in the country in which the
trade mark is registered. Consideration should therefore be
given to the area in which a trade mark will be used and where
protection is required. One should register a trade mark in
countries where the product or services are being offered or intend
to be offered. Trade mark protection in neighbouring states
or other countries may be advisable. SADC (Southern African
Development Community), currently comprising of Angola, Botswana,
Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius,
Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania,
Zambia and Zimbabwe (Seychelles is still in the process of
ratifying the SADC Treaty) will increase cross border trading
between these countries substantially. Therefore, trade mark
protection in neighbouring African countries may be advisable and
trade mark registration should be considered in each African
country taking cross border trading into account.
Each country is governed by its own laws regarding Intellectual
Property, including trade mark registrations. In order for
best practice, there has to be an in-depth knowledge of the
country's specific laws and regulations as well as the
administrative requirements from the country's trade marks
office to ensure proper registration and maintenance of a trade
mark registration.
If maintained properly, trade mark rights will last
indefinitely. However, the rights are dependent upon the
following factors namely; continued use of the trade mark and
renewal of the trade mark within the relevant time period.
Each country has its own time period in which a trade mark renewal
application must be filed by submitting the required form and
paying the required renewal fee. The registration will remain
in force for a period of seven to fourteen years; the extent of the
renewal period varies from country to country. The period is
calculated either from the application or the registration date,
depending on the national laws and regulations. In most
countries a renewal application may be filed six months before the
renewal due date without shortening the original renewal
period. Very few countries accept online applications and
most trade mark renewal applications are filed in hard
copy.
Not all African countries allow the late filing of a renewal
application, i.e. within a grace period, but it is possible to file
a restoration application in some of the African countries, if the
proprietor of a registered trade mark was not able to meet the
renewal deadline through no fault of his own and despite all
diligence to do so. The restoration of a trade mark remains
the discretion of the Registrar/Commissioner of Trade Marks and
will only be considered after the required documentation has been
filed and the applicable fees paid. Whether a late renewal
application or a restoration application is filed, it is
substantially more expensive then filing the renewal application
before the renewal due date.
In most African countries a trade mark registration will become
vulnerable to expungement and removal from the trade mark register
if, inter alia, it is not used within a period of
approximately three to five years, depending on the national
laws. The provision for removal of a trade mark registration
on the basis of non-use will not apply if the non-use was due to
special circumstances in the trade and there was no intention on
the part of the proprietor to abandon the mark. It is
therefore not only important that a record of use of the trade mark
is kept in order for the rights to be properly protected but
certain countries, for example Mozambique, require a declaration of
intention to use to be published every five years from the
application date.
For all countries where they do not have a formal trade mark
registration process, for example Maldives, cautionary notices
should be published. A cautionary notice is an advertisement
published at regular intervals in a leading newspaper in that
specific country. It is recommended that the cautionary
notice be published every two to three years. The cautionary
notice will inform third parties that, although the country does
not have a formal trade mark registration process, the mark being
advertised is considered the trade mark of the person advertising
it.
