Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia Introduces Workplace Anti-Harassment Regulations

Last Updated: 7 January 2020
Article by Sara Khoja

As the Ministry of Labour and Social Development in Saudi Arabia continues an ambitious program to increase female participation in the workplace, it has also sought to regulate workplace behaviour and promote a framework for navigating increasing interaction between men and women in the workplace and public spaces generally.

A big step in this policy was the issuance of anti-harassment regulations in October 2019 which came into force on 21/2/1441, corresponding to 20 October 2019.

The regulations seek to define what behaviour amounts to inappropriate behaviour, the procedures which should be adopted to investigate complaints of such behaviour and the policies to prevent such behaviour in the workplace.

Definition of Inappropriate Behaviour

Inappropriate behaviour includes all practices of abuse by one party against another, including all forms of exploitation, threats, harassment, extortion, seduction, quarrelling, insulting, hinting against modesty or intent to be alone with the opposite sex, or any other form of abuse which aims, leads or is likely leads to cause a physical, psychological, sexual or economic harm to the other party. Such behaviours could be used by any forms of communication whether it was by words, action, writing, signals, hinting, drawing, using the telephone, electronic means, or any other means of communication, or any form of behaviour that indicates this.

Scope of Regulation

The regulations seek to cover inappropriate behaviour carried out by:

  • employers against employees (in this case, the complaint will be submitted to the governmental authorities)
  • employee against the employer
  • employee against another employee
  • employee against any other person who is in the workplace during or due to work and
  • anyone who helped or covered up the abuse.

The regulations apply, whether the behaviour took place in or outside working hours, during break times and in work areas, during travel times to and from work, business trips, business calls, and other times connected to work, such as office social events.

Anti-Harassment Policy

The regulations require employers to take steps to prevent inappropriate behaviour by doing the following:

  • Prevent employees from being alone with the opposite sex by placing sign boards in the workplace, having meeting room etiquette procedures and designing the office environment in a way which prevents this
  • Establishing a complaints procedure and identifying the person responsible for overseeing this. The resolution provides for a timeframe of five working days from the incident in which a complaint must be raised
  • Putting measures in place which safeguard the right for the employee to leave the workplace in the event they feel at imminent and serious threat to their body, health or life due to abuse
  • Safeguarding the abused employee's rights, specifically where it is proven that the abuse took place, and the abuse resulted in the employee not befitting from promotions, bonuses, training courses and other benefits, and putting in place appropriate measures facilitating a claim to legal entitlements in this regard to be made by the employee
  • Safeguarding the employment rights of an abused that is not working, where it is proven that the abuse took place and as a consequence the individual has been deprived from a benefit or a service
  • Safeguarding the accused's rights where the complaint is found to be malicious and such complaint resulted in the accused not befitting from promotions, bonuses, training courses and other benefits, and putting in place appropriate measures facilitating a claim to legal entitlements in this regard to be made by the accused
  • Putting in place measures which protect the complainant, witnesses and individuals handling the matter from any harm
  • Ensuring all matters are kept confidential
  • Raising awareness amongst employees as to the importance of reporting inappropriate behaviour and the procedure which must be followed
  • Holding awareness courses, workshops, training, visibly putting in places posters, guidelines and communicating with employees to raise awareness of their rights, duties and necessary recourse
  • Involving employees with the development and implementation of policies and procedures surrounding inappropriate behaviour, risks associated, and how to prevent the same
  • Considering the social and psychological impact when developing occupational health and safety policies and procures
  • Empowering a designated person, team or department to oversee and manage the above and providing appropriate training to such individuals

Investigations Procedure

The resolution also sets out a section whereby inappropriate behaviour should be investigated through the formation of a committee and it sets out a process for the committee to follow.

The employer is responsible for setting up the committee tasked with investigating cases involving behavioural abuse in the workplace, reviewing the evidence and recommending the appropriate disciplinary penalty for those individuals found to be guilty. The following rules and procedures are prescribed by the resolution:

  • Where the employer employs more than 10 employees, the committee is to be formed of a minimum of four members (with a minimum of one female where available). Where the employer employs less than 10, the committee will be formed of the employer (or an authorised person) and where possible another person
  • The committee will compile a confidential and private file detailing; the cases investigated, measures taken, results of the investigations carried out, and the recommendations made
  • Where a committee member is the individual accused of undertaking the abuse, or an individual working closely with the committee, or the process involved, such individual is required to be immediately excluded from the committee
  • The committee is required to be fair, impartial, and maintain confidentiality, and its members must not have been convicted of a crime in the last five years or be under ethical investigation
  • Where the accused does not attend in front of the committee by the date stipulated (subject to a maximum of five working days), the committee may impose the penalty stated in the company's bylaws. Where a reasonable excuse for failure to attend is provided and accepted by the committee, the meeting may be rescheduled. This will not result in the investigation being delayed
  • The committee is required to issue its recommendation within five working days of the complaint being made
  • Once the recommendation is made, the employer is required to formally inform the accused and the complainant of the outcome, and the sanction within five working days. Any disciplinary sanction must be imposed within 30 days of the investigation completing nd
  • Where the committee determines that the action constitutes a criminal offense, the committee must submit the complaint to the employer who is required to inform the competent authority

Documenting the Process

The regulation contains forms which employers can use, and whilst these are not mandatory the information captured in the forms is required as a minimum in order to document any complaint and investigation properly.

These forms are as follows:

  • Form A for submission of a complaint of behaviour abuse. The form also lists types of behavioural abuse prohibited which the complainant must specify as well as a section for the complainant to provide their statement and sign
  • Form B used for the committee to provide its findings and recommendation following their investigation of the behavioural abuse incident (assault). This form also provides a space for the accused to provide their statement and sign and to record the committee's decision and
  • Form C used to minute the outcome of the investigation and the sanction imposed.

These regulations are a welcome development as the profile of working women in the Kingdom increases and women move into all areas of the workforce. Whilst the Ministry of Labour and Social Development has stopped short of removing the requirement for segregation, there is now an acknowledgement that the increased employment of women will mean an increase in public profile for working women.

The regulations must be viewed within the context of the general Anti- Harassment law introduced around the time women were given permission to drive in June 2018 [ksa-anti-harassment-law ] and the Public Code of Conduct introduced by Resolution 444 of 4/8/1440, just over a year ago.

The public code requires all individuals in the Kingdom in public places to respect the customs, culture, and traditions of the Kingdom and for individuals to wear modest clothing in public, which must not contain words, symbols, signs or images which are contrary to general decency. Writing on walls, means of public transport, on general areas or spaces is also prohibited without prior approval and behaviour designed to instil fear or panic is punishable. Violating the code attracts a minimum fine of SAR 5,000 and may be supplemented by other fines from other government bodies. Individuals may appeal fines.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
Some comments from our readers…
“The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable”
“I often find critical information not available elsewhere”
“As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Related Topics
 
Related Articles
 
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert| Login| Register
Mondaq Free Registration
Gain access to Mondaq global archive of over 375,000 articles covering 200 countries with a personalised News Alert and automatic login on this device.
Mondaq News Alert (some suggested topics and region)
Select Topics
More
Registration (please scroll down to set your data preferences)

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including your content preferences, for three primary purposes (full details of Mondaq’s use of your personal data can be found in our Privacy and Cookies Notice):

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting to show content ("Content") relevant to your interests.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, news alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our content providers ("Contributors") who contribute Content for free for your use.

Mondaq hopes that our registered users will support us in maintaining our free to view business model by consenting to our use of your personal data as described below.

Mondaq has a "free to view" business model. Our services are paid for by Contributors in exchange for Mondaq providing them with access to information about who accesses their content. Once personal data is transferred to our Contributors they become a data controller of this personal data. They use it to measure the response that their articles are receiving, as a form of market research. They may also use it to provide Mondaq users with information about their products and services.

Details of each Contributor to which your personal data will be transferred is clearly stated within the Content that you access. For full details of how this Contributor will use your personal data, you should review the Contributor’s own Privacy Notice.

Please indicate your preference below:

Yes, I am happy to support Mondaq in maintaining its free to view business model by agreeing to allow Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors whose Content I access
No, I do not want Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors

Also please let us know whether you are happy to receive communications promoting products and services offered by Mondaq:

Yes, I am happy to received promotional communications from Mondaq
No, please do not send me promotional communications from Mondaq
Terms & Conditions

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd (Mondaq). Mondaq grants you a non-exclusive, revocable licence to access the Website and associated services, such as the Mondaq News Alerts (Services), subject to and in consideration of your compliance with the following terms and conditions of use (Terms). Your use of the Website and/or Services constitutes your agreement to the Terms. Mondaq may terminate your use of the Website and Services if you are in breach of these Terms or if Mondaq decides to terminate the licence granted hereunder for any reason whatsoever.

Use of www.mondaq.com

To Use Mondaq.com you must be: eighteen (18) years old or over; legally capable of entering into binding contracts; and not in any way prohibited by the applicable law to enter into these Terms in the jurisdiction which you are currently located.

You may use the Website as an unregistered user, however, you are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the Content or to receive the Services.

You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these Terms or with the prior written consent of Mondaq. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information from the Content. Nor shall you extract information about users or Contributors in order to offer them any services or products.

In your use of the Website and/or Services you shall: comply with all applicable laws, regulations, directives and legislations which apply to your Use of the Website and/or Services in whatever country you are physically located including without limitation any and all consumer law, export control laws and regulations; provide to us true, correct and accurate information and promptly inform us in the event that any information that you have provided to us changes or becomes inaccurate; notify Mondaq immediately of any circumstances where you have reason to believe that any Intellectual Property Rights or any other rights of any third party may have been infringed; co-operate with reasonable security or other checks or requests for information made by Mondaq from time to time; and at all times be fully liable for the breach of any of these Terms by a third party using your login details to access the Website and/or Services

however, you shall not: do anything likely to impair, interfere with or damage or cause harm or distress to any persons, or the network; do anything that will infringe any Intellectual Property Rights or other rights of Mondaq or any third party; or use the Website, Services and/or Content otherwise than in accordance with these Terms; use any trade marks or service marks of Mondaq or the Contributors, or do anything which may be seen to take unfair advantage of the reputation and goodwill of Mondaq or the Contributors, or the Website, Services and/or Content.

Mondaq reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to take any action that it deems necessary and appropriate in the event it considers that there is a breach or threatened breach of the Terms.

Mondaq’s Rights and Obligations

Unless otherwise expressly set out to the contrary, nothing in these Terms shall serve to transfer from Mondaq to you, any Intellectual Property Rights owned by and/or licensed to Mondaq and all rights, title and interest in and to such Intellectual Property Rights will remain exclusively with Mondaq and/or its licensors.

Mondaq shall use its reasonable endeavours to make the Website and Services available to you at all times, but we cannot guarantee an uninterrupted and fault free service.

Mondaq reserves the right to make changes to the services and/or the Website or part thereof, from time to time, and we may add, remove, modify and/or vary any elements of features and functionalities of the Website or the services.

Mondaq also reserves the right from time to time to monitor your Use of the Website and/or services.

Disclaimer

The Content is general information only. It is not intended to constitute legal advice or seek to be the complete and comprehensive statement of the law, nor is it intended to address your specific requirements or provide advice on which reliance should be placed. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the Content for any purpose. All Content provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers hereby exclude and disclaim all representations, warranties or guarantees with regard to the Content, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Mondaq expressly excludes all representations, warranties, obligations, and liabilities arising out of or in connection with all Content. In no event shall Mondaq and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Content or performance of Mondaq’s Services.

General

Mondaq may alter or amend these Terms by amending them on the Website. By continuing to Use the Services and/or the Website after such amendment, you will be deemed to have accepted any amendment to these Terms.

These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and you irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales to settle any dispute which may arise out of or in connection with these Terms. If you live outside the United Kingdom, English law shall apply only to the extent that English law shall not deprive you of any legal protection accorded in accordance with the law of the place where you are habitually resident ("Local Law"). In the event English law deprives you of any legal protection which is accorded to you under Local Law, then these terms shall be governed by Local Law and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with these Terms shall be subject to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts where you are habitually resident.

You may print and keep a copy of these Terms, which form the entire agreement between you and Mondaq and supersede any other communications or advertising in respect of the Service and/or the Website.

No delay in exercising or non-exercise by you and/or Mondaq of any of its rights under or in connection with these Terms shall operate as a waiver or release of each of your or Mondaq’s right. Rather, any such waiver or release must be specifically granted in writing signed by the party granting it.

If any part of these Terms is held unenforceable, that part shall be enforced to the maximum extent permissible so as to give effect to the intent of the parties, and the Terms shall continue in full force and effect.

Mondaq shall not incur any liability to you on account of any loss or damage resulting from any delay or failure to perform all or any part of these Terms if such delay or failure is caused, in whole or in part, by events, occurrences, or causes beyond the control of Mondaq. Such events, occurrences or causes will include, without limitation, acts of God, strikes, lockouts, server and network failure, riots, acts of war, earthquakes, fire and explosions.

By clicking Register you state you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions