On 27/6/1438 H. (26/3/2017 G.), the Saudi Arabian Minister of
Commerce and Investment issued decision number 32565 (the
"Ministerial Decision"), pursuant to his
powers under Article 125 of the Companies Law. The Ministerial
Decision comprises nine articles that touch on various topics
affecting either joint stock companies (see Section 1 below),
limited liability companies (see Section 2 below), or both said
structure forms together (see Section 3 below).
The Ministerial Decision elaborates on the existing legal
framework governing conflicts of interests and the protection of
minority shareholders. The Ministerial Decision will come into
force once it is published in the Official Gazette. To the best of
the author's knowledge, this still has not happened. In the
meantime, this update summarizes the Ministerial Decision.
2. Joint Stock Companies
2.1 Questionable Arrangements
The Board of Directors of joint stock companies must obtain the
approval of the shareholders' ordinary general assembly for any
contract or work entered into by the company and in which any
director has any direct or indirect interest (the
"Questionable Arrangements"). This rule
is an extension of Article 71 of the Companies Law. The Ministerial
Decision effectively extends the onus of obtaining shareholder
approval from the interested director to the Board of Directors as
a whole.
The Chairman of the Board must present the shareholders'
ordinary general assembly with a report by the external auditors
confirming that the Questionable Arrangements were conducted at a
fair value and without harm to the shareholders, and particularly
minority shareholders. Should shareholders sustain any harm, the
liability of all directors may be engaged, except those who
objected to the Questionable Arrangements and recorded their
objection in the board meeting minutes.
2.2 Dual/Overlapping Functions
The Chairman of a joint stock company cannot hold any executive
functions, even if the Bylaws specify otherwise.
3. Limited Liability Companies
3.1 Dividend Distribution
At the level of limited liability companies, dividends must be
paid to the shareholders within 30 days of their approval.
3.2 New Share Issuances to New Shareholders
At the level of limited liability companies, newly issued shares
may not be granted to new shareholders except with the unanimous
consent of all existing shareholders.
4. Limited Liability and Joint Stock Companies
4.1 Bulk Sale of Assets
For joint stock companies and limited liability companies alike,
a decision to sell 50% or more of the company's assets -
through one or multiple transactions in a 12-month period -
requires the approval of the shareholders. For joint stock
companies, this decision must be taken during an ordinary general
meeting unless the company's Bylaws provide otherwise.
4.2 Requirement to Offer to Buy All Shares
For joint stock companies and limited liability companies alike,
any acquisition that brings a shareholder's share in a company
at or beyond 50% triggers an obligation on that shareholder to
offer to buy all remaining shares in the company within 60 days.
The shareholder's offer terms and price must be equivalent to
those of the most favorable transaction conducted by such
shareholder during the preceding 12-month period.
This rule will certainly affect how existing and prospective
private equity transactions are examined, structured and carried
out.
5. Conclusion
The Ministerial Decision elaborates on the legal framework
governing conflicts of interests and the protection of minority
shareholders. That said, the rule described under Section 4.2
should be taken into account by private equity practitioners.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
In the World Bank Doing Business Report 2017, Mauritius was once again ranked first among the sub-Saharan economies, but nevertheless made a spectacular fall, moving down from an overall global ranking...
New and strategic partnerships can be a great way to reinvigorate a dull and lackluster business.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).