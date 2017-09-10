On May 15, 2017, the Supreme Court (highest court) of the
Russian Federation upheld a decision of the Russian IP court (No.
A43-10065/2016) which, at first glance, appears to undermine a
trademark owner's ability to enforce its marks against
unauthorized third-party uses.
The case concerns a Customs seizure of goods imported into the
Russian Federation bearing the TRISOLEN mark. The goods were
manufactured and sold by Leuna Eurokkomerz GmbH, a German company
that owned the mark in Germany. A Russian company, MVT Trade LLC
("MVT"), that owns a Russian Federation registration for
ТРИЗОЛЕН (TRIZOLEN
in Cyrillic), objected to such import on the ground that TRISOLEN
was confusingly similar to its
ТРИЗОЛЕН mark. MVT
succeeded in the first instance and appellate courts.
In a decision issued on February 9, 2017, however, the IP Court
reversed, holding that the importation of goods into Russia bearing
a trademark duly registered in the manufacturer's country of
origin could not constitute trademark infringement in Russia. While
this decision, on its face, seems to immunize such importation
against infringement of a prior trademark registered in the Russian
Federation, it must be noted that the case involved a customs
seizure and was brought under the Code of Administrative Offenses
("COAO"), The IP Court, based on a 2009 ruling of the
Supreme Arbitrazh Court, found that the relevant Art. 14.10 of the
COAO (governing trademark offenses) was not applicable to cases
where imported goods bear a trademark duly registered by the
manufacturer in the country of origin. While one could question the
reasoning of this case, it has so far been upheld by the higher
courts.
In a different parallel civil trademark infringement case, MVT
prevailed before the IP Court (No. A43-26595-2015), a case that the
Supreme Court refused to hear, making the IP Court decision final.
The lesson to be learned, at least for now, is that in similar
cases, trademark owners appear better off enforcing their marks
through civil lawsuits rather than Customs/COAO procedures.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
