On December 19, 2019, the Ministry of Economy published the new
regulation to the Federal Consumer Protection Law. These new rules
are currently in effect and repeal the former 2006 regulation. Up
until the issuance of the new regulation, consumers' personal
data had been largely governed by Federal Data Protection Law (the
“FDPL”). The new consumer protection regulation,
however, challenges the status quo.
The new regulations set forth that consumers (data subjects) may
request the correction of the personal data on the grounds of
inaccuracy or erroneous. Provided that the provider fails to amend
the personal data within thirty natural days, the consumer may seek
relief and file a claim before the Consumer Protection Authority
(“Profeco”).
The aforementioned entails a direct conflict with the FDPL,
which regulates access, rectification, cancellation, and opposition
rights (“ARCO Rights”). Under FDPL a data controller
has a period of twenty business days to respond, plus an additional
fifteen business days to implement the result. Highlighting that
the FDPL runs with business days, unlike the new consumer
protection regulation that employs natural days. Furthermore, there
is an overlap regarding the sanctioning powers of both Profeco and
the data protection authority.
This note is intended as an alert to a significant change in the
privacy field that will affect a vast range of administrative
decision-making with concomitant effects on suppliers and
commercial entities.
The New Regulation of the Federal Consumer Protection Law can be
found here.
