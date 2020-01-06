Mexico's Ministry of the Interior (Secretaria de
Gobernación, SEGOB) and National Immigration Institute
(NII) (Instituto Nacional de Migración, INM)
published new governmental fees for immigration procedures related
to foreign nationals and expatriates that took effect on January 1,
2020.
On December 28, 2019, the Resolution of Modifications to the
Miscellaneous Tax Rules for fiscal year 2020 and its annex 19
(through which articles 7.1, 7.4, 7.5, 7.6, and 7.8 establish the
implementation of the corresponding increases of the governmental
fees contemplated within the Federal Rights Law (FRL) (Ley
Federal de Derechos) were published in the Official Gazette of
the Federation (Diario Official de la
Federación).
Immigration governmental fees required by the NII for certain
immigration procedures for foreign nationals and expatriates with
temporary or permanent residency in Mexico are covered by the FRL.
Therefore, the governmental fees related to these immigration
procedures have increased as of January 1, 2020.
Below are the approved amounts within the FRL that were
published by the Ministry of the Interior and the NII:
Visitor with permission to perform remunerative
activities
$3,207.00 MXP
Visitor for adoption purposes
$3,111.00 MXP
Temporary resident for one year
$4,271.00 MXP
Temporary resident for two years
$6,400.00 MXP
Temporary resident for three years
$8,106.00 MXP
Temporary resident for four years
$9,607.00 MXP
Permanent resident
$5,206.00 MXP
Residency card replacement
$1,277.00 MXP
Modification of immigration status
$1,365.00 MXP
Regularization of immigration status
$1,365.00 MXP
Immigration status certificate
$437.00 MXP
Departure and entrance permit
$437.00 MXP
Authorization to perform remunerative activities
for students and temporary residents
$3,207.00 MXP
Authorization of temporary residency for a minister
of religion or belonging to a religious association
$1,012.00 MXP
APEC business travel card
$1,412.00 MXP
The Mexico City office of Ogletree Deakins will continue to
monitor and report on developments in the immigration laws of
Mexico.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
