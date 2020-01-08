Any trust company or corporate service provider offering
employee incentive solutions will have spent the last few years
heavily involved in dealing with the "Loan Charge" that
was introduced by the UK Finance Act 2016. This was brought into
legislation as an anti-avoidance measure to tackle what were seen
as "disguised remuneration schemes".
Under these schemes employees were paid by way of loan, rather
than direct salary - often from an employee benefit trust or other
mechanism offshore - with the tax advantage being that a loan was
not income, therefore it was not subject to income tax or national
insurance contributions. Following the introduction of the Loan
Charge in 2016 all such loans taken out since 1999 and remaining
unpaid on 5 April 2019 became immediately subject to tax on that
date.
Since its introduction many of us have been involved in what
have often been difficult and protracted negotiations between
employees, sponsoring employers (if they still existed), and HMRC
to try to settle such tax liabilities as favourably as possible and
various settlement windows have opened and closed during this time.
Many saw the Loan Charge as being grossly unfair, citing examples
of employees who were told they would not be employed if they
didn't accept payment via loans, numerous cases of miss-selling
to unrepresented employees and even suicides of employees facing
hefty tax bills they had no means of settling.
An All Party Parliamentary Group was established to investigate
such claims and review the implementation of the Loan Charge. Early
in 2019 this group successfully campaigned for a review into the
Loan Charge and Sir Amyas Morse (former National Audit Office boss)
was appointed to carry this out.
The results of his review were published just before Christmas,
on 20 December and while Sir Amyas Morse confirmed these types of
scheme are tax avoidance, he made a series of recommendations in
order to lessen the impact of the Loan Charge and make the system
fairer. All but one of his recommendations have been accepted by
the Government. The agreed recommendations are:
the Loan Charge will now only apply
to loans taken out on or after 9 December 2010;
if the loan was disclosed fully and
HMRC took no action at the time the charge will not apply;
users can defer filing their returns
and payment of their Loan Charge liability until September this
year;
taxpayers can split the liability
over three years to make it more affordable.
Initial reactions to the results are positive and the Government
estimates the above will reduce bills for more than 30,000 people
and 11,000 taxpayers will be taken out of scope entirely. The
review also made provision for repayment where tax payers had
voluntarily settled their liability.
We now await the legislation to put those changes into effect
and only then will we see if the system is fairer and whether the
Government has genuinely taken on board Sir Amyas Morse's
report.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
