The futures of nearly 60 million people are supported by
pension fund investment through Jersey
Pension fund investment through Jersey is supporting the futures
of almost 60 million people around the world, according to new
research published by Jersey Finance today. Undertaken by
independent economic consultancy firm Europe Economics, the
research entitled 'Jersey for Institutional Investing: A Clear
Choice' looks at how Jersey supports and facilitates the
effective management of pension funds and other institutional
assets such as endowment funds and sovereign wealth funds. In terms
of financial value for pension funds in particular, the report
shows that pension fund assets worth £160 billion are
invested through Jersey, including £39 billion in fund
structures and £120 billion in corporate vehicles. In fact,
the research makes clear just how vital the Jersey finance industry
is in supporting the pensions of people around the world –
securing benefits for them now and in the future.
The report also found that:
A total of £52bn of funds under administration in Jersey
is attributable to taxexempt institutional investors, and the focus
of that institutional fund business is overwhelmingly on pension
funds, accounting for almost four-fifths (79%) of the total
46% (£18 billion) of pension fund assets in Jersey
originate from the EU (excluding the UK), including the
Netherlands, France, Denmark and Germany. Another 13% (£5
billion) comes from the UK, less than 10% (£4 billion) is
from North America, and 32% (£12 billion) originates from the
rest of the world
Most of the institutional investment administered in Jersey
(60%) is invested in private equity and venture capital, with
around 19% invested in real estate. Bonds, equities, mixed and
money market instruments account for 7%
The research also consulted Jersey-based lawyers and
administrators who service funds and corporate structures, to get
clarity on their views. The focus was to determine how Jersey is
considered to differ from onshore jurisdictions in relation to
attracting institutional investment. In fact, the research found
that having a proportionate regulatory regime such as Jersey's
(which helps to create a more competitive market) was deemed by
respondents to deliver a 'high level of benefit' (62% of
respondents). Jersey's access to a skilled labour force,
meanwhile, was also considered highly beneficial (40%). Geoff Cook,
CEO of Jersey Finance, commented on the findings: "It is
wonderful to see
research like this, which really quantifies the clear, positive
impact Jersey can have on the futures of people all over the world,
supporting them in their retirement. It shows the scale of what is
possible from working with institutional investors, and makes clear
how vital the work done here on the Island is.
"It also highlights that this work is truly global. The
pension funds housed through Jersey, for instance, represent around
60 million people around the world – possibly many more. It
reflects the beneficial contribution Jersey makes to economies and
societies worldwide."
Ross Dawkins, Principal at Europe Economics, the economic
consultancy, said: "This research helps explain how tax
neutrality plays a vital role in supporting institutional
investment. For institutional investors who make cross-border
investments into non-tax neutral countries, creating tax
transparent vehicles can be complex and costly. Investing through a
tax neutral International Finance Centre like Jersey avoids these
complications. It makes it easier to make cross-border investments,
creates more diversified portfolios, and delivers better returns.
Ultimately, this benefits everyone – especially the people on
the street who rely on their pension."
Geoff Cook added: "Delivering a transparent, simple and
cost-effective platform for institutional investors is essential
for pensions. Clearly, tax neutrality is fundamental to this. What
this research also makes clear is that non-tax factors, like
Jersey's concentration of expertise and its strong regulatory
environment, are just as vital for institutional
investors."
The full report, including key findings and full methodology, is
available
here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).