The Survey of Financial Institutions published yesterday
(Wednesday 28 June) shows that, despite a slight annual fall in its
overall contribution, the finance industry continues to be the
driving force in Jersey's economy, with strong employment
growth and increased expenditure on local goods and
services.
The survey, which is compiled by the States of Jersey Statistics
Unit and based on data for 2016, shows that, overall, the
industry's gross value added (GVA – calculated by adding
total operating surpluses and employee compensations) fell by 2% in
real terms compared to 2015, but rose by 3% compared to 2013.
Despite growth in the trust and company administration sector,
which was up 10% year-on-year, the unchanged GVA in the legal, fund
management and accountancy sectors, and the 4% fall in banking
meant that overall there was a slight decline.
Geoff Cook, CEO of Jersey Finance, said: "These figures
show that financial services continues to be the driving force in
Jersey's economy and resilient in a challenging global economy.
Our banking sector is the engine room and performing effectively in
the face of low interest rates internationally, which affect its
productivity, while trust and company administration continues to
perform extremely well."
The survey also shows that productivity (inflation-adjusted GVA
divided by the number of employees) fell by 4% in real terms
compared to 2015.
"A fall in productivity should in no way be seen as the
workforce being less effective," Mr Cook said. "We are
operating with far more regulation with associated increases in
costs which impacts directly on productivity figures. It is not a
criticism but an observation to say that the increased requirement
for regulation and information exchange has affected productivity.
The growth in regulatory and compliance staff has boosted
employment but will have diluted productivity as they don't
generate revenue and are productive in a way which is measured
differently.
"We saw very good years in 2014 and 2015, and the trend
continues to be positive, but the reality is that the cost of
business is rising, and firms are needing to work harder to
generate the kind of revenues they were used before the 2007-2008
crisis.
"It is very difficult to compare current performance to
2007, which was an extraordinary year, and that period is now
widely accepted as being both exceptional and unsustainable. The
world is very different now, and we are operating with far more
regulation. That said employment growth and tax contributions in
the last few years have been strong and current momentum is good.
This shows that our strategy of focusing on good-quality business
remains the right one."
Total expenditure on employees in 2016 – including
salaries, bonus payments, employer social security and pension
contributions – remained unchanged compared to 2015, at
£780 million. The survey also showed that the industry spent
15% more on goods and services in 2016 compared to the previous
year. Of the £820 million spent, more than £1 million
per day was spent in Jersey.
In addition, employment figures have reached pre-crisis levels,
which is a strong indicator of economic performance, with more than
300 local students being recruited each year for the past four
years.
Mr Cook said: "It is particularly pleasing to note that
recruitment of local staff from school or university remains
strong, with 39% more recruited compared to 2007, and 45% more
compared to 2012. Our members expect there to be an additional
1,000 vacancies by 2021, and one of the jobs for Jersey Finance is
to continue to attract the local community to the rewarding careers
they can enjoy."
Cyprus offers many key benefits to foreign investors and their dependent family members who are looking for a jurisdiction that offers a gateway to Europe, high quality standards of living and working infrastructure and services.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).