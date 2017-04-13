The Italian Securities Commission (CONSOB) has published
Resolution no. 19925/2017 setting out the amendments to CONSOB
regulation on issuers, markets and related parties transactions
which are necessary to implement in Italy at regulatory level
the Market Abuse Regulation no. 596/2014 (MAR) and delegated acts
in force since July 3, 2016.
The new regulatory provisions have been approved following the
public consultation held in Autumn 2016 in which our Italian office
participated.
To address many requests for clarification on the application of
the new market abuse provisions received in the course of the
public consultation from market participants and investors, CONSOB
has also launched a public consultation on two handbooks on the
management of privileged information and insider list, and on the
fair presentation of the investment recommendations. This
consultation is open until June 6, 2017 and our Italian office will
participate in it.
Companies with listed equity and debt securities on Italian
regulated markets and multilateral trading facilities will be
interested in the new CONSOB regulatory provisions, which were
long-awaited given the uncertainties and issues raised by certain
provisions of MAR.
