The IE Domain Registry (IEDR), the body responsible for
registration and related services of all .ie domain names, is
seeking public consultation on proposed changes to its naming and
registration policy. It is hoped that the relaxation of the rules
surrounding registration will encourage uptake of .ie among
micro-businesses and individual traders, a group underrepresented
in the .ie namespace.
.ie at present
The IEDR took over the role of administering the .ie domain name
in 2000 and has since been responsible for its regulation and its
promotion as a top level domain name.
At present, individuals or businesses looking to register a
domain name must meet strict criteria as set out by the IEDR. The
current test is twofold with all applicants being required to show
that they have a real connection with Ireland and a
legitimate claim to their chosen domain name.
Connection with Ireland
The 'connection' requirement differs as between
individuals and businesses but essentially involves providing
supporting documentation such as a passport or company registration
documentation to satisfy the IEDR that the applicant has a genuine
connection with Ireland.
Companies not registered in Ireland may still have an
entitlement to a .ie domain name provided they can show they are
trading with Irish clients or if they provide a letter from a
solicitor, accountant or bank manager, confirming their current or
future trade with Ireland.
Claim to the domain name
A claim effectively amounts to having a valid reason for
registering a particular domain name. This hurdle is usually easily
overcome by showing that the domain name sought matches a
registered business name or trademark and registration in these
circumstance will follow as a matter of course.
However, if an applicant cannot point to such registrations, a
written explanation must be given supporting the application for
the domain name.
Proposed changes
The proposed policy changes would mean that from January 2018
onwards the requirement to show one's claim to the domain
name would be removed so that an applicant would merely have
meet the connection requirement to register a .ie domain name.
It is hoped that this new streamlined process would allow and
encourage new start-ups to gain a web-presence where before they
may have had difficulty establishing a claim to a particular domain
name.
The IEDR's Policy Advisory Committee and Board of Directors
have already given approval in principle to the changes and are now
inviting submissions from the public on their proposal.
The public consultation process will close on 30 September 2017
and more information can be found here.
