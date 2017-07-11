As a general rule, it is accepted that the requirement to follow
fair procedures does not necessarily require that employees be
entitled to be legally represented in the course of internal
procedures. It is also generally accepted that where there is an
initial investigation which is designed merely to try to establish
whether there is an issue which warrants further investigation to
establish the facts, then external representation is not
required.
However, while this case dealt with a situation in which there
was a statutory disciplinary scheme in place, Lyons is the most
recent authority in a line of cases for the proposition that where
the potential consequences for an employee are sufficiently
serious, such as damage to reputation or loss of their job, then
the employee is entitled, by virtue of the Constitution, to the
benefit of the rules of natural justice which include the right to
legal representation and the right to cross-examine witnesses. This
right is described by Eagar J. as "a vital safeguard to
ensure fair procedure".
Issues
Mr. Lyons was the subject of a complaint of bullying by a work
colleague, which comprised a number of allegations, some dating
back several years before the complaint was made. The employer
retained an outside company to conduct an investigation into the
complaint and that company did not give Mr. Lyons an opportunity to
cross-examine the colleague who had made the complaint. Mr. Lyons
was ultimately informed that the bullying complaint had been upheld
and that his employer would therefore be implementing its
disciplinary procedure. Mr. Lyons applied to the High Court for an
injunction restraining his employer from continuing with the
disciplinary process on the essential basis that the finding of
facts had been based on a fundamentally flawed process which denied
him his constitutional right to fair procedures.
Decision
In the High Court, the employer's Counsel argued that Mr.
Lyons had never requested a right to cross-examine witnesses and
therefore that right had not been denied. He also argued that Mr
Lyons had not identified any factual evidence with which he
disagreed.
Eagar J. considered the line of High and Supreme Court
authorities opened to him and concluded that the investigation was
in breach of Mr. Lyons' constitutional rights as it had failed
to allow him legal representation and the opportunity, through
solicitor or counsel, to cross-examine the complainant. This meant
he had not been afforded the opportunity to vindicate his good
name. Eagar J. held that fair procedures "manifestly
indicate" a right to confront and cross-examine an
accuser. He also observed that the complainant would equally have
the opportunity to cross-examine the employee.
Conclusion
Regardless of the express provisions of the employer's
disciplinary procedures, which may confine the employee's right
to merely being accompanied by a work colleague, the rules of
natural justice will require that the employee should know exactly
what accusation he faces and who has made it. The employee should
be given a proper opportunity to prepare and present his defence,
including challenging witnesses, and to make any submissions which
he wishes to make. The process must be free from any potential bias
and care should be exercised as to who conducts any investigation
or makes any decision at any stage in the process.
Comment
Employers should exercise great caution in conducting
disciplinary procedures where the allegations involve serious
potential reputational damage to the employee and / or where the
potential sanction includes dismissal.
Footnotes
1 (Unreported, High Court, Eagar J., 5 May 2017) [2017]
IEHC 272
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
