The High Court in Cantrell has
recently determined a number of preliminary issues involving the
circumstances that will bar a plaintiff's claim under the
Statute of Limitations. These, and other related sets of
proceedings, were stated to be "pathway cases"
seeking damages against a number of defendants. In this case the
court was asked to determine when time limits started to run for
claims involving breach of contract and negligence arising from
property investment schemes ("PIS").
Facts
These proceedings involved a number of plaintiffs who had
invested in various PIS. The plaintiffs' monies were pooled
together with monies from other investors for investment in various
properties. Each plaintiff was attracted to this opportunity by a
prospectus issued by the defendants. The prospectus stated that the
directors would accept responsibility for the information contained
in it by taking reasonable care to ensure the legitimacy of the
information and would ensure that nothing that would affect the
accuracy of this information was omitted. The prospectus further
advised that the investment was structured as a medium to long term
investment and that some evaluation of risk would be
undertaken.
This investment was to be geared but the prospectus did not
state at what level this investment was to be geared at. The debt
was acquired with a loan to value (LTV) covenant which meant that
if the property value fell below 80% of the purchase price it would
cause the floating charge over the asset in question to crystallise
and the investment scheme would lose the asset to the borrower.
The plaintiffs all claimed to have received no notice of the LTV
covenant until they received a letter from the defendants when the
property value had fallen below 80% in 2008. The majority of
plaintiffs brought a number of claims seeking damages for breach of
contract, negligence and misrepresentation in 2014.
Limitation Period Issues
The question arose for the court to determine when the cause of
action accrued; was it at the time of entering into the contract or
when the damage occurred, and had these actions been commenced
before the expiry of the 6 year time limit provided for in the Statute of Limitations.
Tort
Haughton J. relied upon guidelines established in Hegarty v
O'Loughran [1990] 1 IR 148 in which it was found that in
financial loss cases a time limitation can only begin when the tort
is complete. This is based on the individual facts of each case but
requires all the elements of a tort including damage to have
occurred. Therefore claims for negligence and breach of fiduciary
duty will only have a limitation period beginning when the actual
damage occurred.
Assuming that actionable wrong occurred when the investments
were entered into, the cause of action in tort did not accrue at
the date of entry into the investments as there was a mere
possibility of loss but no actual loss and the LTV covenant made no
difference to this.
With regard to negligent misstatement the timeline was again
dependent upon when the damage occurred. In this case it was deemed
to be the date on which audited accounts for the company were
signed off by the directors as they demonstrated actual loss in
shareholder value.
LTV Covenant Claims
Only when the value of shareholder investments in each fund were
written down to nil was there provable actual loss in the context
of the plaintiffs' pleaded claims of negligence/negligent
misstatement/misrepresentation related to the LTV covenants and the
cause of action accrued from that date.
Breach of Contract
With regards to the breach of contract claim the court held that
the time accrued from when the plaintiffs entered into the contract
which in this case was in excess of 6 years from the commencement
of proceedings being instituted and the claims were therefore
statute barred.
Comment
While this case sets the parameters as a "pathway
case" for the other claims arising from this PIS it also
highlights the circumstances and factors that a court will
consider, incuding a focus on the date of accrual of wrong, and the
occurance of the wrong, when considering if a claim is statute
barred.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
