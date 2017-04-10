The High Court recently decided that opinions expressed by
members of the Dail Public Accounts Committee attract absolute
privilege and are protected by the Constitution from judicial
interference, even in circumstances where these opinions may be
damaging to a person's reputation. The decision was based
on the high profile case of Angela Kerins v McGuinness.
Ms Kerins brought an action for damages against the Public
Accounts Committee ("PAC") on the nature
of her questioning by some of PAC's members when she appeared
before the Committee. Ultimately, while the High Court was highly
critical of some of the questions asked of Ms Kerins, and agreed
that they were "extremely" damaging to her reputation
both personally and professionally, it held that her action must
fail.
Background
The voluntary appearance before PAC in February 2014 by Ms
Kerins was to discuss payments made by state and semi-state bodies
to the Rehab Group, of which she was CEO. During her appearance, Ms
Kerins was questioned on a wide range of issues, many of which were
not notified to her in advance, and which Ms Kerins claimed were
outside PAC's authority and extremely damaging to her
reputation.
Ms Kerins issued proceedings in the High Court seeking a
declaration that PAC's activities were unlawful and also
seeking damages.
Decision
The High Court held that, despite extensive submissions from all
parties, the issues to be resolved were relatively
net. In summary, Ms Kerins' case was that PAC, in treating
her as it did, had acted outside its authority.
The Court was of the opinion that, while the questions and
comments made by certain members were unfair and without notice to
Ms Kerins, they were merely "utterances" within the
meaning of Article 15.13 of the Constitution and therefore
attracted absolute privilege for defamation purposes, and
non-justiciability before the courts generally. The Court
found that these were clearly just expressions of opinion by the
members of PAC devoid of any legal force, and since they were no
more than opinions the Court had no authority to interfere.
The Court stated that PAC had no adjudicative function nor did
it purport to make any findings of fact in relation to Ms Kerins.
The Court also noted that Ms Kerins was under no legal compulsion
to attend before the Committee, to answer questions or to remain.
Therefore, the Court decided that the issue of whether PAC had the
authority to ask such questions of Ms Kerins did not arise.
The Court did, however, indicate that had PAC been granted
compellability powers to force Ms Kerins to attend, then the
situation would have been significantly different.
The Court's justification for its decision was that if
members of parliament were constrained in their speech in the
manner contended for by Ms Kerins, the effective functioning of
parliament would be impaired in a manner expressly forbidden in
"absolute terms" by the Constitution.
It seems implicit in the Court's judgment that were a person
obliged to attend before PAC as a matter of law, where a refusal
could incur a legal sanction, the Court's powers to interfere
would be engaged, and the Court could then intervene if it believed
that PAC was acting outside of its remit.
Comments
Any person invited to appear as a witness before an Oireachtas
Committee should carefully consider their position. If they appear
voluntarily they may forego many of their constitutional rights;
including their right to the protection and vindication
of their good name.
Oireachtas Committees are still obliged to afford fair
procedures and uphold a citizen's constitutional rights where
they invoke their powers of investigation/compellability.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
We will host a Real Estate Update Seminar at 7.30am on Thursday 27 April in our offices on Barrow Street, Dublin 4. Our expert speakers will address a number of topical issues which impact developers, landlords, and tenants.
Burning Buildings: Fire Safety Repairs Susan Bryson, Partner
Susan will provide practical insight into the types of issues which have arisen in developments relating to fire safety and will provide some practical tips for dealing with such issues when they arise.
The UK Supreme Court has found that a public body, HM Revenue & Customs ("HMRC"), breached its duty of confidentiality to a taxpayer after a senior official disclosed confidential information to journalists...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).