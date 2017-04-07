The new EU Medical Device Regulations, which are due to be voted
on by the European Parliament, will result in increased post market
surveillance and vigilance requirements for medical device
manufacturers. One of the new requirements in the field of
vigilance reporting is the periodic safety update report (
PSUR ).
Manufacturers of class IIa, IIb and III devices along with
manufacturers of class C and D IVD devices will now need to
complete and maintain a PSUR for each device or category/group of
devices that they manufacture. Companies must now be prepared to
update their technical file to include PSURs.
INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN THE PSUR
Similar to the PSUR for medicinal products, these reports will
summarise post-market surveillance data and describe any preventive
and corrective actions taken during that period in relation to the
device(s). For instance, the PSUR must include information on:
the benefit-risk analysis for the devices;
the main findings of the post-market clinical follow-up;
the volume of sales of devices;
an estimate of the size and other characteristics of the
population using the device; and
where practicable, the usage frequency of the device.
FREQUENCY AND SUBMISSION PROCEDURE
CLASS OF DEVICE
FREQUENCY
METHOD OF SUBMISSION
Class IIa
At least every 2 years and earlier if necessary
Make available to notified bodies and, on request, to competent
authorities
Class IIb
Annually
Make available to notified bodies and, on request, to competent
authorities
Class III
Annually
Upload onto Eudamed
Class C IVD
Annually
Make available to notified bodies and, on request, to competent
authorities
Class D IVD
Annually
Upload onto Eudamed
NEW ELECTRONIC DATABASE
For class IIa, IIb and class C IVD devices, manufacturers only
have to make the PSUR available to notified bodies and, on request,
to competent authorities. However, for higher risk devices such as
class III and Class D IVD devices, manufacturers will be required
to proactively submit a PSUR to notified bodies by means of a newly
created electronic system which will sit within Eudamed. For these
devices, the notified body will review the PSUR and add its own
evaluation to that electronic system with details of any action
taken. The PSUR and the notified body evaluation will also be made
available to competent authorities and the European Commission
through that database. The database will be set up, maintained and
managed by the European Commission in consultation with the Medical
Device Coordination Group. The detailed arrangements in terms of
establishing and maintaining the electronic database will be
revealed by means of implementing acts adopted by the European
Commission.
This article contains a general summary of developments and
is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific
legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.
