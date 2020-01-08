In this post we discuss the changes introduced to Section 241 of
the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") by the
Companies (Amendment) Act, 2019
("Amendment") and its impact on the
operations of companies in India.
Section 241: Application to Tribunal for relief in cases of
oppression, etc.
Section 241 provides for the procedure to be followed for filing
an application before the National Company Law Tribunal
("NCLT") in cases of oppression.
· Prior to the Amendment, Section 241(2) provided the
Central Government with the right to file an application for
oppression and mismanagement with the NCLT, if it is of the opinion
that the affairs of the company have been conducted in a manner
prejudicial to public interest. The Amendment, by way of a proviso
added to Section 241 (2), empowers the Principal Bench of the NCLT,
with exclusive jurisdiction with respect to such applications filed
by the Central Government.
· The Amendment also adds sub-sections 3, 4, and 5 after
sub-section 2. Sub-section 3 provides a detailed list of
circumstances in which the Central Government may file an
application before the principal bench of the NCLT in the event of
(a) management of company by any person who is or has been in
convicted of fraud or breach of trust; (b) business of company not
being managed in accordance with "sound business
principles" or "prudent commercial practices"; (c)
management of company in a manner likely to cause or having caused
damage to interest of trade, industry or business in which company
operates; or, (d) the company being managed in a manner which is to
defraud the creditors or for an unlawful purpose or prejudicial to
"public interest".
· The fresh sub-section 4 of Section 241 added by the
states that the person against whom a case is referred to the NCLT
under sub-section (3) of Section 241, shall be joined as a
respondent to the application.
· A further Amendment, adding sub-section 5 to Section
241, requires that every application in this respect comply with
the requirements of:
o a concise statement of circumstances and materials
considered necessary by the Central Government; and
o signature and verification of the application in
accordance with the procedure for signature and verification of a
plaint under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, for the.
The introduction of this new provision empowers the Registrars
of Companies to bring such Directors or management personnel to
NCLT, who, in the opinion of the Central Government are not
"fit and proper" to hold a position in the
management of the company. However, it is pertinent to note that
the terms "public interest", "sound business
principles" and "prudent commercial practices" are
not defined in the Act, and would require judicial evolution to
reach a definition, which may leave ample discretion to such
authorities to determine who may or may not be liable to be
impleaded under such provision.
