By a notification dated December 20, 2019, the Government of
Uttarakhand notified the Uttarakhand Factories (Amendment) Rules,
2019 ("Amendment Rules"), which provide
for revised fees to be paid at the time of registration of the
factory and grant of license under the Uttar Pradesh Factories
Rules, 1950 (as applicable to the state of Uttarakhand), as well as
revised provisions regarding the number of workers in the factory
in relation to latrine accommodations etc. The key features of the
Amendment Rules are as follows:
Revision of fees payable for
registration and grant of license: The Amendment Rules
provides for revised fees payable by the employer at the time of
registration and grant of license of the factory. Additionally, the
Amendment Rules provides that the license renewal fee to be taken
from the factories is to be increased by 10% every five years, and
that the next increase in the license renewal fee shall be
effective from January 1, 2025.
Revision of provision for
latrine accommodations: The Amendment Rules provides for
the number of latrine accommodations to be maintained in the
factory for more than 100 and up to 100 workers. Further, it is
mandatory for every factory to have minimum one toilet for men and
women, respectively. Additionally, the Amendment Rules provides for
sanitary napkins conforming to Indian standards to be provided and
maintained in the women's toilets for their use, which must be
replenished on a daily basis, and disposable bins with lids are to
be made available in the women's toilets for the collection of
used napkins, to be disposed off as per the procedure approved by
the Chief Inspector of Factories.
Increase in scope of
exemption of classes of factories: The Amendment Rules
increases the scope of the classes of factories and the classes of
work exempted from the applicability of the provisions of Section
51 (Weekly Hours), Section 52 (Weekly Holiday), Section 54 (Daily
Hours), Section 55 (Intervals for Rest) and Section 56 (Spread
Over) of the Factories Act, 1948 in accordance with the provisions
of Section 64 (2(d)) of the Factories Act, 1948 read with Rule 86
of the Uttarakhand Factories (Amendment) Rules, 2019 to include
make adult workers engaged in mixing of dough, baking, drying and
packaging noodles and pasta at noodles and pasta factories in
addition to the biscuit factories.
DSK Legal's Observation: The Amendment
Rules provides for a list of criteria to be met by factory owners
or managers, in relation to provision of adequate latrine
accommodations for men and women, as well as ensuring provision of
hygienic conditions for women's washrooms including provision
of sanitary napkins and disposable bins with lids. The Amendment
Rules also expand the scope of the exemption granted to factories
in relation to adult workers engaged in any work which for
technical reasons must be carried on continuously from the
applicability of the provisions of Sections 51, 52, 54, 55 and 56
of the Factories Act, 1948. Additionally, it also provides for
increased fees that are payable at the time of registration of the
factory premises as well as for license renewal fees
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.