One of the major changes brought in by the Amendment is with
respect to the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility
("CSR").
Prior to the amendment, Section 135
(5) of the Act stated that companies which cross the prescribed
thresholds1 during the 3 preceding financial years have
to spend at least 2% of the average net profits made in the 3
immediately preceding financial years. The Amendment now states
that in cases where the companies have not completed 3 years of
incorporation, then in such cases "immediately preceding
financial years" will be applied. This means that the
requirement of CSR spends is now applicable on companies
immediately after completion of their first financial year, as long
as the eligibility thresholds are fulfilled.
The Amendment adds specific
requirements with respect to transfer of any unspent amount
allocated for the purposes of CSR, whether for an ongoing project
(Section 135 (6)), or otherwise (proviso to Section 135 (5)), to a
Fund specified in Schedule VII within certain specific time
periods. Previously, any unspent amounts only needed to be
disclosed in the annual report of the company, in line with the
philosophy of "name and shame". However, with the
Amendment, this effectively results in CSR becoming a mandatory
spend over the prescribed period.
Further, to ensure strict
enforceability of CSR responsibilities, the Amendment has also
added criminal penalties with respect to non-compliance. Any
company which is required to undertake CSR spends but fails to
follow the requirement of transferring the unspent amounts out of
the CSR allocation, whether allocated to an ongoing project or
otherwise, can be punished with a fine ranging from INR 50,000 to
INR 25,00,000 and every officer of the company which is in default
can be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to
three years or with a fine ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 5,00,000,
or with both.
The Amendment also provides to the
Central Government, the right to issue general or special
directions to companies or class of companies as it deems necessary
for the compliance of Section 135.
In our view the changes introduced by the Amendment are creating
burdens which are more than necessary on companies by acting in
furtherance of taking away the fundamental character of willingness
associated with CSR. The Amendment makes CSR mandatory even for
companies which have completed only 1 year since incorporation and
cross the above-mentioned thresholds. To top it off, the Amendment
makes the non-fulfilment of the CSR responsibilities a penal
provision. Curiously, even though the penalty for non-compliance of
CSR obligations is stated in the provision, the Amendment gives
discretionary powers to the Central Government to issue directions
for ensuring compliance, which may further lead to Central
Government intruding in the company management and autonomy.
Footnote
[1] (i) having a net worth of rupees INR 500,00,00,000 or
more, or
(ii) having a turnover of rupees INR 1000,00,00,000 or
more, or
(iii) having a net profit of INR 5,00,00,000 or
more.
21 August, 2019
