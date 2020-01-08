In July 2018, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
("MCA") had set up a committee to review
offences under the Companies Act, 2013
("Committee") which was asked to make an
objective assessment of the existing regulatory framework under the
Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and to make
recommendations to ensure improvement in corporate compliance. The
Committee submitted its report in August 2018 and included
recommendations to reduce the burden of the National Company Law
Tribunal ("NCLT"), by sparing the NCLT
from dealing with offences which are in the nature of procedural
and technical lapses. The report also aimed at strengthening the
enforcement of law against serious offences.
In order to give effect to the recommendations made by the
Committee, the Government passed several ordinances for amendment
of the Companies Act, 2013 on November 2, 2018; on January 12,
2019; and on February 21 (collectively, the
"Ordinances").
On July 31, 2019, the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2019
("Amendment") was passed, which
incorporates all the amendments mentioned in the above stated
Ordinances, and also introduces certain fresh amendments to the
Act.
In this 5-part series, we discuss some of the key highlights of
the Amendment and their impact on the present regulatory framework,
and operations of companies.
Section 29: Public offer of securities to be in dematerialised
form
Section 29 of the Act required public companies or classes of
public companies, prescribed by the Central Government, to
compulsorily issue its securities in dematerialised form. The new
amendment removes the word "public" from Section
29(1)(b), and the section is now applicable to all "other
class or classes of companies as may be prescribed" by
the Central Government.
Further, a new Section 29(1A) has been added, which states:
"In case of such class or classes of unlisted companies as
may be prescribed, the securities shall be held or transferred only
in dematerialised form in the manner laid down in the Depositories
Act, 1996 and the regulations made thereunder".
As such, those classes of unlisted companies, public or
otherwise, prescribed by the Government shall be mandatorily
required to hold as well as transfer the shares in the
dematerialised format and will have to comply with the provisions
of the Depositories Act, 1996 and its regulations.
However, the Central Government is yet to notify the class of
companies prescribed under the Act which would be affected by this
Amendment, as well as the relevant rules thereto. Having said that,
it remains to be seen whether private unlisted companies would form
part of the prescribed list of companies, and if yes, would the
Government only cover larger sized private companies or prescribe
other criteria for applicability. Small private companies,
especially early stage start-ups, which are not asset/cash rich may
get impacted in the absence of any eligibility criteria, as the
costs of dematerialization and compliance may be significant in
proportion to their operations, if they are required to register
with the relevant depositories to dematerialise their
securities.
19 August, 2019
