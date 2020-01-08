The Hon'ble Supreme Court looked into two major issues under
the IBC regime: (i) whether the NCLT and the NCLAT had the power to
exclude any period from the statutory period in exercise of their
inherent powers, without any express provision in the IBC and; (ii)
whether a bidder whose resolution plan had already been rejected by
the committee of creditors could submit a revised plan to the
committee of creditors after the statutory period specified for
submission of such plans.
IDBI Bank had filed an application under Section 7 of the IBC
against Jaypee Industries Ltd. While the NCLT proceedings were
pending, the homebuyers of a project of Jaypee Industries
approached the Supreme Court whereby an order was passed granting
the period of 180 days for the conclusion of the CIRP. The
homebuyers also sought a clarification before the NCLT regarding
the manner in which the percentage of homebuyers was to be
reckoned, and this order was challenged before NCLAT. At the same
time, IDBI Bank had also appealed its clarificatory application to
the NCLAT.
Jaiprakash Associates, the holder company of Jaypee Industries
Ltd., filed an appeal against the decision of the NCLAT,
challenging their authority to exclude 90 days from the statutory
period of the CIRP and starting a fresh process by allowing other
resolution applicants to submit a revised resolution plan.
The Hon'ble Supreme Court exercising its power under Article
142 of the Constitution of India and in the interests of the home
buyers gave 90 more days to the resolution professional to complete
the CIRP. The Supreme Court specifically clarified that these
directions were exceptional in nature and cannot be used as a
precedent within the scope of IBC.
